An accident on El Dorado Hills Boulevard injured multiple people (El Dorado Hills, CA) On Thursday, multiple people suffered injuries in a crash on El Dorado Hills Boulevard. The tragic incident took place near Harvard Way. Reports confirmed that several people were injured as a result of the accident and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. As of now, authorities did not reveal the cause that led to the crash and the identities of all the injured persons have not released. Officials did not confirm how many vehicles were involved in the collision and have not provided any further details regarding the incident.