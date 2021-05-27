newsbreak-logo
Business

Shareholder activists demand reforms from Amazon, Google, and Facebook

By Damon Poeter
VentureBeat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors and activists are presenting Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook, and Twitter with a list of shareholder resolutions this week that call for investigations into alleged racial bias in Amazon’s facial recognition software and other surveillance products, stronger safeguards against the spread of disinformation on Facebook, and the establishment of stronger worker and human rights protections at all four companies.

