Girls win Section True Team

The Maple Lake Lakers kicked off the 2021 North Star League schedule with a game at home against the Cokato Kernels on Sunday afternoon, May 9. Hunter Malachek got the start and Cokato reminded everyone that they are better than their record from last season, jumping out to a 3-run lead in the first. The offense rallied around “Mallard” in their half of the frame, driving in nine runs, including two trips around for Riley Decker and Luke Fobbe. Malacheck settled down after that, surrendering only two more runs over his six-inning appearance while collecting ten strikeouts. Decker would score again in the sixth and collect an RBI in the seventh on the way to a five hit, three run, three RBI day. The Laker offense spread fourteen total hits across most of their players while the defense allowed only one error through nine innings of play.