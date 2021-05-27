newsbreak-logo
Maple Lake, MN

Girls win Section True Team

admin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maple Lake girls’ track and field team won another Section True Team title last week. This is the team’s eighth win in nine seasons. Because the section True Team was held a little differently this year, results are not available. This year, because of COVID, instead of having one big meet, all the section teams scheduled a meet to compete in, submitted times, and the section managers created a “paper meet” with all those performances. The last season the Irish competed, 2019, the Irish girls won the section and were state runners-up. The year before that the Irish won the section and were crowned state champions. The Irish boys’ team did not advance.

