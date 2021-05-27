Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Parents, Are You Intentionally Raising Saints?

By Shane Kapler
catholicexchange.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Catholic parents we want to do absolutely everything in our power to help our kids develop a relationship with the Blessed Trinity that will sustain them into eternity. In short—we want to raise saints. But how do we do that? Well, I recently met a gentleman, Patrick O’Hearn, who spent the last three years trying to figure that out. He looked to the people who had already done it—fifty sets of parents who raised canonized saints. The fruit of his exhaustive research is the new book, Parents of the Saints: The Hidden Heroes Behind Our Favorite Saints. He was gracious enough to answer a few questions for CE’s readers.

catholicexchange.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saintly#Religious Faith#Marriage#Religious Life#The Blessed Trinity#Ce#Sacramental Life#Sacredness Of Life#Catholic Parents#Canonized Saints#Secular Relatives#Kids#Praise God#Sister#Holiness#Sacrificial Love#Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Rev. Roy Delia: Becoming a Child or Son of God

“But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you” (Romans 8:11). Our church recently bid farewell a dear sister in Christ who...
Lifestyletheorcasonian.com

As a thank you to parents: All Orcas kids K-12 are invited to Kite Day

All Orcas kids K-12 are invited to Kite Day! This event is to honor the incredible job parents and families have done these last 15 months. Free kites will be provided and markers will be on hand to help kids decorate their kites. Artist extraordinaire Brook Meinhardt will also be present to inspire kids. Parents can drop off or participate.
Religiongodtube.com

30 Love for God Bible Verses - Loving God With Heart and Mind

What does it mean to have a love for God? Jesus tells us "If you love me, you will keep my commandments." (John 14:15) "You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments depend all the Law and the Prophets." (Matthew 22)
Religionthecutoffnews.com

Forgiving Yourself

Eddie Vines is a former Jefferson county Judge and currently serves as President of Faith Fortress Ministries. Scripture tells us in Romans 10:13 that everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved. John 3:16 reads “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not perish, but have eternal life.”. Unlike works-based religions that preach that man must earn his admission into heaven through his personal conduct, the Bible teaches that salvation is a free gift that is attained by grace through faith.
Religionam630theword.com

How Should Christians Interpret Dreams about the Dead?

If you’re grieving the deaths of any relatives or friends, you may see them in your dreams and wonder how to interpret your experience. How should Christians interpret dreaming about the dead? Let’s explore dream interpretations for these wondrous experiences. Photo Credit: ©GettyImages/Biserka Stojanovic. Is it Normal to Dream about...
Religiondebunking-christianity.com

Debunking Christianity

There is a very informational and very heated debate about abortion taking place between commenters at DC right here. One thing that strikes me is the inconsistency of claiming abortion should be considered murder with a pro-life position. If abortion is murder, then why shouldn't a mother who pays for an abortion be charged with accessory to murder, just like someone who hires a hit man to kill someone? Also, why shouldn't the abortion provider be charged with first degree murder? If the pro-lifer reduces the penalties for murder due the fact that it's a controversial issue to specify the exact moment when a fetus is to be granted personhood, and that there is no black and white answer to what kind of penalties should be given, then why not just let the woman decide and be done with it all, by making abortion legal on demand? I think women can decide for themselves. I think women should decide for themselves. One cannot hide behind what the laws stipulate on this point since the pro-lifer needs to either defend the laws, or get them changed.
Religionlifewayresearch.com

How to Instill a Passion for the Old Testament in Your Church

I was teaching a group of Ugandan seminary students online when the class coordinator asked me a question that I have often considered in an American context, but had not considered for Christian brothers and sisters in other countries––what about the Old Testament?. He expressed that Christians in Uganda often...
Religiondmdiocese.org

Eucharistic Reflection: Receiving the Call from the Heart of God

Adoration and Vocations: Receiving the Call from the Heart of God. To be ordained to the transitional diaconate June 11. The Eucharist is a gift that springs from the heart of God. It is the expression of his great desire to remain with us, to continue to speak to us in the depths of our hearts, and to transform our souls so that only Christ radiates through us in our words and deeds. In other words, the Eucharist is the extension of God’s friendship with his people. I have called you friends, Christ told his apostles on the night of the Last Supper. The servant does not know what his master is doing; but I have called you friends, for all that I have heard from my Father I have made known to you.
Religionlafourchegazette.com

Justin Martyr was one of the first Christians to explain the faith to the Romans

St. Justin (c. 100-165), was an early Christian apologist and martyr. In his search for truth, he studied the Greek philosophers. Impressed by the devotion of Christian martyrs, he was converted to Christianity. According to Justin, Christianity filled the highest aspirations of Platonic philosophy and was, therefore, the “true philosophy.”
Religionlawofliberty.com

Where Does Baptism Appear In God’s Plan?

There are those who say that baptism is not a part of the plan of salvation at all. There is no reason to be baptized, whether for forgiveness, to follow the Lord’s example of an outward sign of an inward grace. However, the Bible clearly shows baptism is a part of God’s plan. “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 28:19).
Religioneagleobserver.com

RELIGION: Learning from the rich man and poor Lazarus

There was a certain rich man, which was clothed in purple and fine linen, and fared sumptuously every day: and there was a certain beggar named Lazarus, which was laid at his gate full of sores, and desiring to be fed with the crumbs which fell from the rich man's table: moreover the dogs came and licked his sores. And it came to pass, that the beggar died, and was carried by the angels into Abraham's bosom: the rich man also died, and was buried; and in hell he lift up his eyes, being in torments, and seeth Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom. And he cried and said, Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus, that he may dip the tip of his finger in water, and cool my tongue; for I am tormented in this flame. But Abraham said, Son, remember that thou in thy lifetime receivedst thy good things, and likewise Lazarus evil things: but now he is comforted, and thou art tormented. And beside all this, between us and you there is a great gulf fixed: so that they which would pass from hence to you cannot; neither can they pass to us, that would come from thence. Then he said, I pray thee therefore, father, that thou wouldest send him to my father's house: for I have five brethren; that he may testify unto them, lest they also come into this place of torment. Abraham saith unto him, They have Moses and the prophets; let them hear them. And he said, Nay, father Abraham: but if one went unto them from the dead, they will repent. And he said unto him, If they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded, though one rose from the dead. Luke 16:19-31.
Religionknowingisdoing.org

A relationship with Jesus Christ is never static, it is active and passive

What happens when a person decides to believe in God? How did the person in question arrive to such an important decision in his life? The significance of this proclamation of faith entails the person’s recognition that there is a One true God who is Father to all and is neither a theory or fabrication of the mind. Second, that developing a relationship with God is not outside the reasonable and logical capacity of any human being who freely choose to proclaim their belief in God. The free act of faith associated with a person’s profession of faith reveals a journey that had developed over a period of time that is both active and passive but still directed toward the desire for sanctity and truth.
Religionrestorationnewsmedia.com

God’s armor helps Christians survive spiritual warfare

Peachtree Baptist Church members spent time on Sunday praying for the four local teens killed in a fatal wreck outside Greenville on Thursday. The teens were John (J.T.) Winstead, grandson of Scottie and Ann Winstead of Momeyer, Abby Foster, Devin Wilson and Madison Wilson. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of these young people.
Religiontabletalkmagazine.com

Union with Christ: A Neglected Truth

I was born and raised in Scotland, but I’ve lived in the United States for many years, and my family has begun to plan to become citizens. But I must confess to feeling a surprising reticence during discussions of those plans. Probing my feelings on the subject has been revealing for me. I have seen that my reluctance has nothing to do with a lack of love for my adopted country. My family and I have felt welcomed and at home here since we moved from the U.K. ten years ago. So why the reluctance? I think it has to do with a deep sense of rootedness in my native land. Its people and culture and history, its landscape and language, have shaped my identity so that even when I do finally become a naturalized American, I will never be an American. I will always be Scottish.
New Orleans, LAclarionherald.org

St. Joseph models a determination to do God's will

Pope Francis has called for this year to be dedicated to St. Joseph, the foster father of Jesus. We know that St. Joseph was a man of few words – actually, there is not a single quote attributed to him in the Bible – but he is someone whose towering example and presence in the lives of Jesus and Mary is a model for us all, and, particularly, for men.
Religionjhkim.work

Scriptures and the Power of God

“Jesus replied, ‘Are you not in error because you do not know the Scriptures or the power of God?'” (Mark 12:24). The word of God is indispensable for the follower of Christ. Jesus tells us there are two reasons why people are in error:. First, you do not know the...