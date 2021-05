Whether you’re searching to buy your first optics or scope for your gun or you’re interested in upgrading the one you already have, there is an undeniable increase in popularity for red dot sights. The term refers to any type of weapon optic that shows you precisely that as an aiming point, which sometimes can even vary in color or figure. If you step into any shooting range, you may see more than one shooter aiming at their target with this useful optic placed in their weapon once you’ve trained your eye to spot these scopes. However, to truly understand what differentiates one red dot optics from another, we need to find out what these accessories are and how useful they are to improve your aim.