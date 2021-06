ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta Police’s Airport Interdiction Unit discovered 174 pounds of marijuana on an incoming flight from Seattle last month. On May 26, a K9 alerted police to five suitcases unloaded from a plane that had arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Officers were able to identify and detain a total of four people who each retrieved at least one of the bags. 2 more suitcases were later found with two of the suspects for a total of seven bags.