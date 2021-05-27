Pop Star Rina Sawayama Joins Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4
Budding pop icon Rina Sawayama will be making the jump to feature film actress in a high profile way, as she was announced as a star of the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4 on Thursday. It’s unclear what kind of role, exactly, Sawayama would be playing in the Lionsgate action sequel, which will once again be directed by Chad Stahelski, starring Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin. The film’s script was written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and it’s scheduled to shoot this summer.www.pastemagazine.com