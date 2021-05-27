USA Olympic Shooting Team to Use Federal Shotgun Ammunition

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – For so many athletes around the world, the pinnacle of their sport is competing in the Olympic Games. For four athletes, that dream of representing Team USA in the Olympics came true after the final trials in the 50 Meter Smallbore Air Rifle competition. Two members of the Army Marksmanship Unit is represented – Women’s runner up Sagen Maddalena and Patrick Sunderman, who won the Men’s competition. Rounding out the team is the Women’s Champion Mary Tucker and Nick Mowrer, who’s making his 2nd Olympic appearance. And all of these athletes are looking forward to competing in Tokyo.