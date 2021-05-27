newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

USA Olympic Shooting Team to Use Federal Shotgun Ammunition

By Luke C.
The Firearm Blog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal shotshells will be the official ammunition used by the United States Olympic Shooting team for shotgun events. Due to extremely strict regulations surrounding ammunition and firearms possession in Japan, competitors will have to have ammunition shipped to them and held offsite until on-site reserves need to be replenished. Federal will be shipping their Gold Medal 24-gram International loads and Federal Gold Medal Paper loads which are said to have the extremely consistent shot size and patterning.

