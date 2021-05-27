USA Olympic Shooting Team to Use Federal Shotgun Ammunition
Federal shotshells will be the official ammunition used by the United States Olympic Shooting team for shotgun events. Due to extremely strict regulations surrounding ammunition and firearms possession in Japan, competitors will have to have ammunition shipped to them and held offsite until on-site reserves need to be replenished. Federal will be shipping their Gold Medal 24-gram International loads and Federal Gold Medal Paper loads which are said to have the extremely consistent shot size and patterning.www.thefirearmblog.com