Ben Bilenko hesitated to set goals for his freshman season with the New Albany boys tennis team, and even that might be an exaggeration. “Honestly, I don’t really like having goals. I don’t know why. I just told myself I wouldn’t mind getting all-Ohio and winning state,” said Bilenko, who has played first doubles most of the season. “I just play wherever I play and try to win. Don’t let the ball bounce twice (and) hit it hard. That’s all I do, just keep it simple.”