The Japanese car community is among the biggest and most fanatic automotive communities out there. Although the term JDM is being widely misused (that’s a topic for another time), there are cars out there that even the most adamant fans do not know about. Sure, everybody is familiar with the Mk IV Supra, or the R34 Skyline, among others, but even they have versions that are quite exclusive and, quite often, sold only on their home turf: Japan. These are some of the rarest versions of popular Japanese vehicles we’re willing to bet that you did not know about.