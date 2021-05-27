newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Trial date set for Jenny Cudd & Eliel Rosa

By Joshua Skinner
cbs7.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KOSA) - A trial has been set in the case of the U.S.A vs. Jenny Cudd & Eliel Rosa. The trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 7, 2022; however, Rosa and Cudd are involved in plea negotiations with the federal government. The government said they have made a plea...

Frederick, MDPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

Judge sets October trial date for Frederick man charged in Capitol riot

The Frederick man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will stand trial in October, a federal judge said this week. Nicholas Rodean, 26, was indicted in March on eight counts — including engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, destruction of government property and obstructing an official proceeding — after being arrested in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 13.
Kenosha, WIwtmj.com

Kyle Rittenhouse retains new counsel; trial date set for November 1st

KENOSHA COUNTY- Appearing in court in-person, Kyle Rittenhouse said nothing during a routine hearing in Kenosha this morning. Rittenhouse, now eighteen years old, stands accused of homicide, attempted homicide, and recklessly endangering safety for allegedly shooting three people, killing two of them, during protests in Kenosha last August following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Boston, MATaunton Gazette

Jury trial date set for Cromwell, DeQuattro

BOSTON — A trial date has been set for the former chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Council and a Rhode Island architect facing bribery and extortion charges. Cedric Cromwell, 55, and David DeQuattro, 54, have a jury trial scheduled together starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 7 in front of Judge Douglas P. Woodlock in U.S. District Court in Boston, according to court records.
Law13newsnow.com

Trial date set for Kim Potter, charged in Daunte Wright's death

MINNEAPOLIS — A tentative trial date has been set for former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, charged in the fatal shooting of motorist Daunte Wright. During a short Zoom hearing Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu scheduled the trial to begin Dec. 6. "It's to the benefit of everyone to expedite this case and come to a resolution or trial as early as possible,” Judge Chu said.
Custer County Chief

October trial dates set for Ulmer, Lechleitner and Carpenter

A jury trial date has been set for Oct. 25, 2021 for Connie Ulmer, 50, of Broken Bow. At arraignment today (Thursday, May 20, 2021) in Custer County District Court, Ulmer entered Not Guilty pleas to four counts of theft of more than $5,000, each a Class 2A Felony. The dates District Court Judge Karin Noakes listed for the alleged thefts from the Broken Bow Booster Club were Jan. 26, 2019, Nov. 1 2019 (two) and Jan 27, 2020. Pretrial hearing is set for Sept. 23.
warrencountyrecord.com

Kavanagh trial scheduled for 2022 date

The trial for Shawn M. Kavanagh has been delayed again, this time being set back to November 2022. Kavanagh was arrested in 2014 after allegedly killing two women and a child south of Jonesburg, as well as assaulting a third woman. Every trial date he’s had, going back multiple years, has been canceled for various reasons. His most recent trial scheduling was for two weeks in July, but Kavanagh’s public defender attorneys requested the trial be delayed because one of them is pregnant and due in August.
wuzr.com

September 14th Trial Date Set for Defendant in 2008 Rape Case

A September 14th trial date is currently set for 33 year-old Gustav Ryburn. Ryburn is accused in the November 2008 reported rape of a student on the Vincennes University campus; he was captured in April following an intensive manhunt revived earlier this year. The trial date was set after an initial hearing in Knox Superior Court One. His charges include two counts of rape with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, burglary, and strangulation.
Alexandria, LALake Charles American Press

Trial date set for 1 woman accused in fire that killed 4

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — One of the women accused of setting a fire that killed a Louisiana woman and her three granddaughters now has a trial date. Tamielya Alis Brevelle, 31, will face trial on a first-degree murder charge on Nov. 29. The Town Talk reported. Brevelle was arrested after...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

New Trial Date in Rochester Murder Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another trial date has been set in a Rochester murder case. Jury selection is now scheduled to begin the week after Thanksgiving in the case of 31-year-old Muhidin Abukar. His trial, which had already been delayed due to the pandemic, was originally scheduled to begin the first week of May but was postponed due to a scheduling conflict.
Iowa Statewho13.com

‘Justice was rightly served’: Iowa politicians react to Rivera’s murder conviction

(KCAU) — A jury found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of murder Friday in the abduction and killing of Mollie Tibbetts, who vanished while out for a run in 2018. On Friday, the 12-member jury unanimously found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, who is remembered as a friendly 20-year-old who was studying to become a child psychologist.
Henderson County, TXAthens Daily Review

Fiddlers Committee

Left to right, Mayor Monte Montgomery, Jackie Wilkes, Mary Ensign, Traci Wilkes and Katie Birk met on the square Thursday morning to be interviewed by CBS 19 and discuss the weekend events. Wilkes and Birk will be part of the new committee replacing Ensign as she retires this year. This year is the 90th "Fiddling Day" and marks the 175th anniversary of Henderson County being founded.
Violent Crimeskentlive.news

Sir Rod Stewart’s US assault case trial date set

Sir Rod Stewart and his son are set to stand trial in the US after allegedly attacking a security guard at a luxury hotel. However, a court in Florida heard the case may still be resolved before going before a jury in September. The 76-year-old rocker and his son Sean,...
Hyde County, SDbrookingsradio.com

Trial date set for attorney general in fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A trial date has been set for South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who struck and killed a man along a Hyde County highway. Ravnsborg will go on trial Aug. 26 on three misdemeanor charges, including careless driving, operating a vehicle while on an electronic device and driving outside of his lane.
Shenandoah County, VANorthern Virginia Daily

New trial date set for former director of child care center

WOODSTOCK — The former executive director of a local childcare facility charged in response to child abuse allegations had her trial rescheduled because of a lack of availability of a key witness for the prosecution. Jamie Jill Pence, 42, of Edinburg, was the executive director of Pollywog Place, 1080 Hisey...
Corinth, KYGrant County News

James murder trial set for October

More than three years after the death of Barry Kenner, the man accused of his murder will be going to trial. Paul W. James, Jr., 42, of Corinth was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kenner, his neighbor, on Aug. 18, 2018. Grant County Judge Leslie Knight recently...
Neenah, WIFox11online.com

Trial date set for civil rights lawsuit filed by hostages in Eagle Nation Cycles standoff

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A May 23, 2022, trial date has been set in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by hostages during the 2015 standoff at Eagle Nation Cycles in Neenah. Brian Flatoff took multiple people hostage at the store, upset about his motorcycle. During the standoff, police officers shot and killed Michael Funk. The officers were not charged, and a federal lawsuit by Funk’s estate was dismissed.
Congress & Courtslawandcrime.com

Judge Approves Special Master, Denies Rudy Giuliani and Victoria Toensing’s Requests for Details of Government’s Probe

Granting federal prosecutors’ request for a special master, a federal judge rejected Rudy Giuliani and his fellow pro-Trump lawyer Victoria Toensing’s requests for the government to disclose more information about the basis for their search warrants. “Giuliani and Toensing contend that their status as lawyers, including Giuliani’s status as a...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Ravnsborg Crash Trial Set For August

(Pierre, SD) -- South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's trial date in connection with a deadly crash is set for late August. Ravnsborg faces a two-day trial August 26th and 27th on three misdemeanor charges stemming from a crash nearly a year ago when he struck and killed Joe Boever. The attorney general is charged with careless driving, driving outside his lane, and operating a vehicle while on an electronic device. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail, a possible fine of up to 500-dollars, or both. Governor Kristi Noem, along with several law enforcement agencies and state lawmakers, have called for Ravnsborg to resign, but the AG says he will not step down and intended to run for re-election in 2022.