Trial date set for Jenny Cudd & Eliel Rosa

The trial for Shawn M. Kavanagh has been delayed again, this time being set back to November 2022. Kavanagh was arrested in 2014 after allegedly killing two women and a child south of Jonesburg, as well as assaulting a third woman. Every trial date he’s had, going back multiple years, has been canceled for various reasons. His most recent trial scheduling was for two weeks in July, but Kavanagh’s public defender attorneys requested the trial be delayed because one of them is pregnant and due in August.