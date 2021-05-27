newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

75-Year-Old Asian Woman Suffers Facial Fracture in Unprovoked NYC Attack

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 75-year-old Asian woman is recovering from a fractured orbital bone and other injuries after she was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack in Queens, the NYPD confirmed Thursday. The woman was punched in the face around 2:30 p.m. a day earlier near 57th Avenue and 97th Place...

