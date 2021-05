A 19-year-old TikToker in Pakistan died Wednesday after accidentally shooting himself while making a fake suicide video. The incident took place in the country's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Swat district. The police said the teenager, identified by only his first name Hamidullah, pulled the trigger of a loaded TT pistol while filming the short video. His friend, who was at the scene, rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors at the facility said Hamidullah was dead on arrival.