In lieu of live events due the pandemic, Dark Horse has had great success in the past year with live readings of its comics, particularly from the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Though it’s been a while since the last reading with The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars back in September, fans will be delighted to know that Dark Horse has announced a live reading of the Toph Beifong’s Metalbending Academy graphic novel, which will feature voice actors from the series, as well as the creative team behind the book.