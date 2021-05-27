newsbreak-logo
Jasper County, MO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Jasper; Newton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, SOUTHWESTERN JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 506 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. While the more significant flash flood threat from earlier has ended, some additional flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. This includes the following low water crossings North Main and Murphy Boulevard In Joplin, Route D at Center Creek southeast of Oronogo and Route JJ at Center Creek southeast of Carl Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Holmwood and Carlyss. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jasper; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Town Bluff. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 73.5 feet. * Flood stage is 68.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Saturday was 73.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 73.6 feet. * Impact...At 73.0 feet, Flooding expected in the Mont Neches, Barlow Lake and Sheffields Ferry communities. Some homes may become flooded as well, especially in the Barlow Lake community. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Neches River Town Bluff 68.0 73.5 Sat 8 pm CDT 73.6 73.6 73.6
Sherman County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Sherman The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas Northeastern Sherman County in northwestern Kansas * Until 130 AM CDT /1230 AM MDT/. * At 1027 PM CDT /927 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Secondary roadways could be flooded over the next 3 hours. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Cheyenne and Northeastern Sherman Counties
Otero County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 13:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OTERO...NORTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 218 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles south of Higbee, or 29 miles south of North La Junta, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Otero, northeastern Las Animas and southwestern Bent Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Harnett County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harnett A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HARNETT AND CENTRAL JOHNSTON COUNTIES At 443 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm 11 miles northeast of Lillington, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Smithfield, Angier, Selma, Coats, Four Oaks, Pine Level, Coats Crossroads and Buies Creek. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Otero County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 14:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OTERO...NORTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 253 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles northwest of Kim, or 35 miles south of North La Junta, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Otero, northeastern Las Animas and southwestern Bent Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Bladen County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bladen; Pender A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL PENDER AND SOUTHEASTERN BLADEN COUNTIES At 659 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kelly, or 17 miles southeast of Elizabethtown, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Rowan, Point Caswell, Kelly and Atkinson. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hartley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hartley, Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 02:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hartley; Oldham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR OLDHAM AND SOUTH CENTRAL HARTLEY COUNTIES At 204 AM CDT, automated weather equipment reported severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Channing to 12 miles northwest of Adrian, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Automated weather equipment. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Adrian. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ocean County, NJweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 05:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Ocean HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING MINOR COASTAL FLOODING EXPECTED ALONG BARNEGAT BAY * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one half a foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Ocean including the Back Bays of Barnegat Bay. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 16:10:00 Expires: 2021-05-31 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. Target Area: Guam; Rota HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of Guam and Rota. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Harnett County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail, damaging winds and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Harnett; Johnston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR EASTERN HARNETT AND SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSTON COUNTIES At 629 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lillington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lillington, Dunn, Angier, Benson, Erwin, Coats, Raven Rock State Park, Coats Crossroads and Buies Creek. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Harnett County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Johnston by NWS

Harnett County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Johnston by NWS

