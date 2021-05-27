newsbreak-logo
Special Weather Statement issued for Dent, Phelps, Shannon, Texas by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dent; Phelps; Shannon; Texas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN SHANNON...DENT...CENTRAL TEXAS AND SOUTHWESTERN PHELPS COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 154 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Cherryville to 12 miles west of Houston. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Current River State Park... Echo Bluff State Park Montauk State Park... Ozark National Scenic Riverways Salem... Licking Houston... Bunker Raymondville... Edgar Springs Huggins... Lenox Montauk... Jadwin Beulah... Howes Mill Midridge... Gladden Success... Eunice A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for south central, central, southwestern and east central Missouri.

