Special Weather Statement issued for Dent, Phelps, Shannon, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 01:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Howell; Oregon; Shannon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Shannon County in south central Missouri Southeastern Howell County in south central Missouri Oregon County in south central Missouri * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 119 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of West Plains, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include West Plains... Grand Gulf State Park Thayer... Winona Alton... South Fork Koshkonong... Brandsville Thomasville... Peace Valley Lanton... Myrtle Wilderness... Couch Rover... White Church Greer TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH