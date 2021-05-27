newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee County, KS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Cherokee County in southeastern Kansas Southwestern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Newton County in southwestern Missouri * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 155 PM CDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported widespread significant flooding with numerous roads flooded in the Joplin area. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. This includes the following low water crossings North Main and Murphy Boulevard In Joplin, Route D at Center Creek southeast of Oronogo and Route JJ at Center Creek southeast of Carl Junction. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galena, KS
City
Baxter Springs, KS
County
Cherokee County, KS
State
Missouri State
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Severe Flooding#Missouri Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Oronogo#Carterville#Route D At#National Weather Service#Thunderstorms#Center Creek Southeast#Immediate Severity#Emergency Management#Vehicles#Target Area#Numerous Roads#Severe Certainty#Deaths#Highways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.