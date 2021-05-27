Special Weather Statement issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Osage; Pawnee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR OSAGE AND NORTHWESTERN PAWNEE COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 154 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Pawhuska, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Fairfax... Barnsdall Shidler... Wynona Ralston... Avant Burbank... Foraker Bigheart... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Osage Hills State Park... Pearsonia Hulah... Sunset Lake Okesa... Sooner Lake Southern Kaw Lake... Webb City This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.

Flood Advisory issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1141 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated persistent light to moderate rain across portions Osage county. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across central and eastern Osage county since 3 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Hominy... Barnsdall Wynona... Avant Okesa... Osage Hills State Park Sunset Lake... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Nelagoney... Tallant Pershing... Wolco Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area through 2 AM. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Warning issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Bird Creek at Avant affecting Osage County. The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Warning for the Bird Creek at Avant. * From early this morning to this afternoon. * At 5:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 18.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, minor flooding of farmlands occurs along the floodplain of Bird Creek downtream from Avant.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Pawnee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Glencoe, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations in or near the path include Pawnee... Ralston HAIL...1.75IN WIND...<50MPH