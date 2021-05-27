Special Weather Statement issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Osage; Pawnee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR OSAGE AND NORTHWESTERN PAWNEE COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 154 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Pawhuska, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Fairfax... Barnsdall Shidler... Wynona Ralston... Avant Burbank... Foraker Bigheart... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Osage Hills State Park... Pearsonia Hulah... Sunset Lake Okesa... Sooner Lake Southern Kaw Lake... Webb City This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.alerts.weather.gov