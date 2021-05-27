newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Marking one year since the loss of George Floyd

Posted by 
North Dallas Gazette
North Dallas Gazette
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week marks one year since George Floyd was senselessly murdered. One year since his family, like far too many others, was plunged into grief at the killing of yet another Black American. And one year since his death sparked a movement that would not — will not — be silenced.

northdallasgazette.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
North Dallas Gazette

North Dallas Gazette

Dallas, TX
698
Followers
558
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The North Dallas Gazette provides information and African American community news and events. The communities served include Dallas, Plano, Irving, Richardson, Garland, Frisco, McKinney and North Dallas. The weekly newspaper published each Thursday spotlights Dallas business news also.

 http://www.northdallasgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Racial Injustice#Texan#Devastating Day#This Week#Grief#Silence#United States History#American#Daddy#Violence#Racial Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
MinoritiesMother Jones

One Year After George Floyd’s Murder, the Racial Reckoning Gave Way to a Backlash

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. It has now been a year since white police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for approximately nine minutes, while a crowd of bystanders begged him to spare the 46-year-old Black man’s life. In the immediate aftermath of the killing, while the coronavirus pandemic was still ravaging communities, thousands of people in every single state took to the streets to protest what took place in Minneapolis and the structural forces that led to it. Former president Donald Trump’s excessive and violent response only seemed to further legitimize the actions of the protesters. And for a moment, it seemed as if we were on the precipice of meaningfully addressing systemic racism.
Violent Crimesnortheastern.edu

‘The death of George Floyd was this century’s Selma moment’

‘The death of George Floyd was this century’s Selma moment’. For nine minutes and 29 seconds on Tuesday, Northeastern University stood still, silently mourning George Floyd on the first anniversary of his death and reflecting on the urgent work toward racial justice that still remains to be done. “The death...
HomelessKCCI.com

1 year later: George Floyd's family holds march, rally in his memory

MINNEAPOLIS — Members of George Floyd's family, and others who lost loved ones to police encounters, joined activists and citizens in Minneapolis on Sunday for a march that was one of several events planned nationwide to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death. The George Floyd Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit...
Public SafetyMartinsville Bulletin

What a year after George Floyd has brought

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met in the Oval Office on Tuesday with the family of George Floyd, the man who died one year ago in the custody of Minneapolis police. The occasion is an opportunity to look at the enormous upheaval the reaction to Floyd’s death has caused in the last year.
Protestskfgo.com

Protest and reflection: A year after the death of George Floyd

(Reuters) – Bettye and Robert Freeman were sitting in their Boston living room when they heard the clamor on the street outside. After 51 years of marriage, they walked out to their stoop without saying a word. They just went. As they pushed through the heavy wooden front door, they...
MinoritiesDes Moines Business Record

NOTEBOOK - ONE GOOD READ: Marking one year since George Floyd’s murder

One year ago on May 25, 46-year-old George Floyd, a Black man, died in police custody, in full view of bystanders who captured cellphone video of Officer Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd with a knee on Floyd’s neck. In the weeks that followed, millions of people across the world marched in demonstrations lasting weeks; the four Minneapolis police officers involved, including Chauvin, were fired, then later arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter charges (Chauvin was found guilty of murder in April); and U.S. residents and businesses began to reckon with racial justice in a wave “nearly unparalleled in American history,” as the New York Times wrote this morning. Below are a few pieces highlighting the events of 2020-21. “A timeline of what has happened in the year since George Floyd’s death,” the New York Times.
Minneapolis, KScommunityvoiceks.com

America remembers George Floyd

The family of George Floyd, along with their attorneys, announced on Tuesday the creation of a fund named after Mr. Floyd to support the community in the predominantly Black Minneapolis neighborhood where he was killed. The George Floyd Community Benevolence Fund will be made from the family’s legal settlement with...
MinoritiesMSNBC

George Floyd's death hasn't changed America — but it changed me

I spent the morning of May 25, 2020, thinking about race and policing in America. It was a little over a month since the launch of the daily news podcast I co-hosted at the time. We'd been stuck inside for twice as long, still unsure how much longer the coronavirus would make leaving the confines of our apartment a dangerous affair. The walls of my apartment felt oppressive but better than the alternative; New York City had climbed down from the horrifying peaks of April, but over a hundred people were still dying every day in overcrowded hospitals.
Minoritiescaribbeannationalweekly.com

A Year After the Death of George Floyd: Lots to be Done to Effect Real Change

On Tuesday, May 25, 2020, marked the one-year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd. And nationwide, we saw supporters come together in honor of his life with memorial events, marches and demonstrations in recognition of the man who has, in recent times, become a major symbol in the fight for racial equality and police reform.
ProtestsBBC

George Floyd protests: 'It was good to be part of the change'

The death of George Floyd, a 48-year-old black man, while he was being restrained by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, during an arrest in Minneapolis in May 2020, shocked the world and sparked global protests about racism and police brutality. A year on, people in Manchester have spoken about...
MinoritiesSouthern Poverty Law Center

His Last Breath: A year after George Floyd’s murder, nation reckons with history of racism, police brutality

He died in less than nine minutes, gasping for air before lying motionless on the concrete without a pulse. People across the country, especially in the Black community, recoiled in horror as video evidence of the police brutality careened across the internet and TV screens. Thousands of protesters would soon surge into the streets, powering up a movement that had been brewing for years.
MinoritiesOZY

How George Floyd's Murder Sparked Change

This is a moment for solemn reflection across America. One year after the murder of George Floyd, we can see progress in the fight for racial justice, as well as the long road ahead to achieving true equality. To mark this tragic anniversary, today’s Daily Dose offers a collection of important ideas we’ve seen from various communities, intellectuals and activists in efforts to help Reset America. Please share your thoughts on how we can stamp out police brutality, systemic racism and the wealth gap by emailing me.
Minoritiesmymixfm.com

A year since George Floyd’s murder, Americans reflect on his legacy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Americans on Tuesday will mark the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd beneath a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee, which catalyzed the largest U.S. protest movement in decades over police brutality against Black people. In Washington, President Joe Biden will meet privately with members of...