Tennessee State

GOP Tennessee lawmaker says transgender bathroom law now includes criminal penalties

National News Alert
 2 days ago

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) A Tennessee Republican legislator said a law requiring businesses and government facilities to post signs outside bathrooms to announce they allow transgender people from using them does now include criminal penalties, according to The Hill.

This stricter push has advanced such penalties weren't mention when the bill was signed by Gov. Bill Lee last week.  

State Rep. Tim Rudd said those who do not follow the new law, even after a warning, could face a class B misdemeanor if they don’t post the signage within 30 days. However, Rudd previously said the bill did not provide fines or penalties.

The Associated Press, first reported on the change, said Democratic state Rep. Bill Beck told them on Thursday that Rudd had misled lawmakers.

“It was a misleading statement to the entire, full State Committee, some 20 representatives,” he said. “Very discouraging to pass legislation with misleading answers.”

Lee also signed other anti-trans pieces of legislation, including banning transgender children from accessing gender-affirming treatments like hormone replacement therapies and prohibiting trans students and staff members from using bathrooms that match their gender identity.

It is one of several anti-trans pieces of legislation being pursued and passed by GOP-led state legislators. 

The transgender bathoom law is expected to go into effect on July 1. 

