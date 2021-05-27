WEX : 2020 ESG Report

Three years ago we started Shadow Ventures to incubate and invest in tech startups that are innovating for the built environment. We did it because, after 26 years of investing and building startups in this space personally, We could see that the time was right. Adoption of new and innovative PropTech is on the rise, and these startups have the potential to change the world. Three years in, and we are more confident than ever. We now have over 50 LPs and have made 9 investments in 2021 already.