WEX : 2020 ESG Report
Systemic Risk Management and Organizational Resilience. Over the past 35+ years, WEX has grown from a payment processing provider to a global leader in financial technology solutions. Our company vision is bringing the future of commerce to the present. We have consistently introduced products and services with one goal in mind: responsibly and sustainably enabling payments for millions of customers, partners, and end-users around the world and we do this through a culture that values: Integrity; Execution; Innovation; Relationships; and, Community.www.marketscreener.com