newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

WEX : 2020 ESG Report

marketscreener.com
 2 days ago

Systemic Risk Management and Organizational Resilience. Over the past 35+ years, WEX has grown from a payment processing provider to a global leader in financial technology solutions. Our company vision is bringing the future of commerce to the present. We have consistently introduced products and services with one goal in mind: responsibly and sustainably enabling payments for millions of customers, partners, and end-users around the world and we do this through a culture that values: Integrity; Execution; Innovation; Relationships; and, Community.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#Health And Safety#Wex Inc#Financial Management#Data Management#Financial Innovation#Environmental Management#Wex Inc#Community#The Wex Compassion Fund#Esg Report#Esg Wex#Csr#Esg Governance#United Nations#Intellectual Property#Esg Programs#Esg Governance#Accounting Standards#Business Practices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Markets
Related
Environmentwastedive.com

Moving from value to values: an ESG assessment

Over the past year, chief financial officers increasingly have taken responsibility for measuring environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) performance within their organization. At Gartner’s CFO & Finance Executive Conference Tuesday, panelists discussed why ESG should be on every board, C-suite and finance leader’s agenda, and what the metric’s growing popularity means for the CFO and finance function.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Missed Opportunities In ESG & Sustainable Investing Today

A few short years ago, many financial experts and family office advisors dismissed the younger generation’s notion that favorable financial returns could be achieved while also doing good. ESG (environmental, social and governance) and strategies served merely as PR measures or because the organization’s policy statement prescribed them. In rarer instances, these strategies were adopted to minimize headline risk. Few saw the potential improved risk-adjusted returns and even fewer the alpha potential.
MarketsZacks.com

ESG Investing Continues to Attract Record Flows: 4 Fund Picks

The pandemic has undoubtedly pushed investors toward sustainable investing, making them focus more on environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects rather than sticking to short-term profit goals. Sustainable investing or ESG-themed investment is considered a smart long-term investment by many, thanks to their value-based approach, which is attractive to millennials at large.
Marketsvisualcapitalist.com

ESG Municipal Bonds: The Next Sustainable Opportunity

ESG Municipal Bonds: The Next Sustainable Opportunity. When you think of sustainable investing, does your mind immediately go to stocks? Sustainable investing may have started in equities, but it’s now expanding into a variety of specialized asset classes—including municipal bonds. In this infographic from Wells Fargo Asset Management, we highlight...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Infographic: New Workiva Survey Identifies Top Trends In ESG Investing For 2021

Workiva Inc. (WK) - Get Report today released findings from a survey of individual investors that reveal approximately 70% of respondents believe organizations have a responsibility to demonstrate ESG performance to investors, with Gen Z and younger Millennial-aged investors (18-34 year-olds) the most demanding around ESG credentials. The survey revealed transparency around ESG disclosures is becoming integral to investor decisions, and companies will undoubtedly experience increased pressure from investors to be able to report on their progress.
Businessetftrends.com

SPACs Are Also Focusing on ESG Companies

U.S. special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are targeting companies with high environmental, social, and governance characteristics. According to Nomura Greentech data, U.S. IPOs by SPACs with a focus on ESG or sustainability, along with those in sectors including environmental technology, transportation, industrials, water and energy, accounted for 49 out of a total of 306 deals in the first four months of 2021, Reuters reports.
Technologynorthernminer.com

JV Article: Onyen’s innovative software solution helps companies more easily address ESG reporting

Ethical investment is flourishing but for mining companies seeking to promote their green credentials, there are pitfalls. While environmental social and governance (ESG) issues are gaining importance in the industry, finding a means of reliably preparing and publishing industry-compliant reports is complicated and expensive. This is especially true for juniors, small-cap and midsized-cap companies. For example, there are a proliferation of rating schemes and then there is the complexity of organizing data, perhaps originating in several locations, possibly across different countries. How does your company score? An objective reference range with which to measure your numbers against the ESG standards is needed.
MarketsBusiness Insider

WEX Inc. to Present at Investor Conferences in June

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced it will present at the following investor conferences in the month of June:. On Tuesday, June 1, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Smith, will present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference at approximately 3:40 PM EDT (12:40 PM PDT).
Industrybunkerspot.com

GLOBAL: Diginex and Hafnia creating maritime ESG reporting tool

Diginex Solutions has teamed up with the tanker operator Hafnia to create a new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting tool for the shipping industry. In a statement sent to Bunkerspot today (21 May), Diginex said the companies will start their collaboration by conducting a joint study of ‘key disclosures relevant to the maritime industry’.
Marketsccr-mag.com

Why ESG investors are investing in built environment

Three years ago we started Shadow Ventures to incubate and invest in tech startups that are innovating for the built environment. We did it because, after 26 years of investing and building startups in this space personally, We could see that the time was right. Adoption of new and innovative PropTech is on the rise, and these startups have the potential to change the world. Three years in, and we are more confident than ever. We now have over 50 LPs and have made 9 investments in 2021 already.
Career Development & Adviceprdaily.com

3 ESG FAQs for communicators

ESG is taking center stage in stakeholder hearts, minds and wallets. So why does it matter to communicators—and what’s your role amid this shift?. Jessie Sitnick, vice president of public affairs at Argyle PR, shared these takeaways in a recent Ragan Training webinar titled “ESG for Communicators”:. 1. Why ESG?...
Marketswealthmanagement.com

The Democratization of Direct Indexing Presents an Opportunity for ESG

The proliferation of direct indexing is a key theme in U.S. asset and wealth management, with retail investors increasingly interested in customized investment solutions. Investors continue to embrace sustainability, further underscoring investor preference to align investments with their values and ethics. In 2020, $27.4 billion flowed into U.S. exchange traded funds focused on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices But the factors that determine whether an ETF meets ESG criteria is being questioned. The shift to index tracking and the potential to deliver a product that provides customized ESG and tax factors at scale presents a significant opportunity for underserved investors.
Economysmarteranalyst.com

Tricon Residential Releases its First Annual ESG Report

Tricon Residential (TCN) announced today it had released its 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. Tricon is a rental housing company that operates both multi-family rental apartments and single-family rental homes in Canada and the United States. The company’s inaugural ESG report shows how Tricon reinforces its commitment to...
Marketsetftrends.com

ESG Opportunity Abounds in Emerging Markets

An increasing number of money managers in green finance are looking into international markets to unearth hidden areas in sustainable investing. Fund managers in Europe’s Northern regions have expanded beyond their borders to find cheap assets they say will eventually meet their environmental, social, and governance goals, Bloomberg reports. For...
Businesshartenergy.com

Quantum Energy Partners Hires Keila Hand to Lead ESG Program

Quantum Energy Partners unveiled enhancements to its ESG initiatives including the hiring of Keila Hand as head of the ESG program at the Houston-based private capital firm. “We are excited to welcome Keila to our leadership team to further enhance our stewardship efforts across our ESG programs,” Dheeraj Verma, president of Quantum said in a statement on May 13. “She brings a fresh, global perspective to our ongoing efforts and has a strong operational background that will serve our portfolio companies and us well over the coming years.”