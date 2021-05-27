Symphony RetailAI named as a representative vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for retail store inventory management applications
Symphony RetailAI, a leading global provider of integrated AI-powered marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and manufacturers, today announced that it was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Store Inventory Management Applications [1] (Gartner subscription required). Symphony RetailAI is one of 13 vendors named in the report that provide all major components described in the research.ajot.com