Symphony RetailAI named as a representative vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for retail store inventory management applications

 13 days ago

Symphony RetailAI, a leading global provider of integrated AI-powered marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and manufacturers, today announced that it was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Store Inventory Management Applications [1] (Gartner subscription required). Symphony RetailAI is one of 13 vendors named in the report that provide all major components described in the research.

