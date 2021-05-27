Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How South Carolina Stacks Up

A pick-up truck, a hunting license or a rifle: the US state of West Virginia is launching a lottery for vaccinated people to boost its flagging Covid-19 immunization campaign. After a strong start, Covid-19 vaccination rates stagnated in the rural state in the heart of the Appalachian mountains in the eastern United States, where only 41 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. To get a jab into still hesitant residents, the state will run a lottery every week between June 20 and August 4, with prizes for residents who have received at least one vaccine dose, the state's Republican governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday. Among the prizes to be won on June 20, then every following Wednesday, are two pick-up trucks, five lifetime fishing and hunting licenses, ten hunting rifles, and 25 weekend stays in the state's natural parks.