The state of exploration 2021 - Westwood

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2021) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company is expanding the distribution of Air Sniper products across Canada and exploring sales into the United States. The company and Air Alpine Innovation Research Inc. ("Air Sniper") have agreed under a revised distribution agreement ("Agreement") to expand the Company's geographic reach, which now includes all of Canada and the United States. This revised distribution agreement comes as an update to its original agreement previously announced on February 1, 2021. The Company has agreed to convert its status as an exclusive Master Distributor for eastern Canada to a non-exclusive one covering both Canada and United States.