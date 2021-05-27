The state of exploration 2021 - Westwood
The State of Exploration report is published at a time which may come to be seen as a watershed moment in the global energy industry. The drop in oil demand and crash in the oil price associated with the Covid-19 pandemic combined with the reality of the energy transition underway has made many oil and gas companies rethink the strategy of their entire business. Exploration is a part of that. The 2016-2020 period, covered in this report, saw exploration activity levels beginning to rebound after the oil price crash of 2014.ajot.com