McCraney Property Co. completes off-market industrial sale 85 Logistics Park in Greenville, SC, to new-to-market global medical manufacturer
McCraney Property Company, a leading private real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition, development, and management of industrial properties in the Southeast region, today completed the off-market sale of 85 Logistics Park, a 201,600-square-foot Class A speculative industrial building on 18.57-acres offering the capacity for expansion at 816 Berry Shoals Road in Duncan, S.C.ajot.com