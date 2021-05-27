Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Freudenberg Receives LEED Certification in Taiwan

nonwovens-industry.com
 13 days ago

Freudenberg has received the internationally recognized LEED certification for its resource-efficient, sustainable construction measures at the Tayuan Tao-Yuan site in Taiwan. LEED is the acronym for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, and certification recognizes the environmentally-responsible construction of buildings. The company seized the opportunity offered by the installation of a new production line to redesign the construction of the production hall and adjoining warehouse.

www.nonwovens-industry.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Leed Certification#Renewable Resources#Sustainable Design#Renewable Energy Systems#Design Resources#Production Systems#Production Design#Leed#Production Waste#Company#Modern Lighting Systems#Energy Consumption#Air Conditioning Units#Daily Operations#Warehouse#Water Consumption#Restroom Facilities#Material#Natural Light
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Recycling
Related
Environmentthemanufacturer.com

The environmental impact of electronics manufacturing

According to the European Environment Agency (EEA), the amount of waste electrical and electronic equipment (widely known as WEEE or e-waste) in Europe alone is over 10 million tonnes per year. Of that approximately only 40% of is currently collected for recycling (Huisman et al., 2017). The figures are similar in the elsewhere in the world. Of the $206bn spent on consumer electronics in the US in 2012, only 29 percent of the resulting e-waste generated was recycled.
Economyfinextra.com

Pannovate receives Visa Ready certification

Pannovate, an established and award-winning digital solution provider for the financial services sector, has been certified by Visa to join the innovative Visa Ready partner programme. The ‘Certified by Visa’ mark is trusted recognition by the global payments ecosystem and enables Pannovate to accelerate its growth by providing digital-first solutions,...
hometextilestoday.com

Freudenberg launches eco-calculator for Evolon material

Weinheim, Germany – A new eco-calculator by Freudenberg Performance Materials aims to help customers asses the environmental impacts of its Evolon textile solutions material. Evolon is an eco-friendly, washable, high-performance textile material. The company noted fabrics made with Evolon technology and Evolon New Generation are ideally suited for use as...
Businessbeautypackaging.com

Bliss Receives B Corp Certification

Bliss has been certified with B Corp – making it the first-ever skincare brand sold at mass and drug to achieve this. The certification confirms that Bliss meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. Commitment to People,...
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Moxy Copenhagen is awarded the prestigious sustainability certificate LEED Platinum

The LEED certificate is an achievement in better, more sustainable building. Moxy Copenhagen Sydhavnen has now been awarded the highest possible LEED certificate; only the second hotel in Denmark to be recognized by this green building program. Moxy Copenhagen Sydhavnen has now been recognized by LEED, or Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design, as the U.S. Green Building Council has certified the hotel to the Platinum level, the highest possible achievement. Certification is proof that Moxy Copenhagen Sydhavnen is going above and beyond to ensure the space is constructed and operated to the highest level of sustainability. The owner and developer of Moxy Copenhagen Sydhavnen, Vastint Hospitality, certifies all its new buildings through LEED:
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Fort Worth, Texas

City receives Investment Policy Certification award

The City of Fort Worth has been awarded another Certificate of Distinction for its investment policy by the Government Treasurers’ Organization of Texas. The organization sponsors an Investment Policy Certification Program designed to provide assistance to local governments in developing policies that fully comply with the Texas Public Funds Investment Act and to recognize outstanding examples of written investment policies.
Health Servicesplasticstoday.com

Freudenberg Medical Expands Costa Rica Operations

Contract manufacturer Freudenberg Medical is adding 8,600 square feet to its facility in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The addition includes a new ISO Class 7 cleanroom for catheter manufacturing and assembly, molding, extrusion, and packaging, as well as more office space. A thermoplastic extrusion line that can produce tubing from 4 to 170 inches in length, with capacity of up to one million parts per month, and new injection molding machines are planned for the space.
Businesschemengonline.com

Air Liquide partners with Samsung Engineering for a Methanol plant in Malaysia

Following a successful Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) study in 2019, Air Liquide Engineering & Construction (Frankfurt am Main, Germany) will continue its partnership with Samsung Engineering to build a methanol production plant for Sarawak Petchem, a state-owned oil and gas firm established and owned by the State Government of Sarawak, Malaysia. The new facility is planned to come into operation in 2023.
Beverly, MAfreudenbergmedical.com

Leadership Transfer at Freudenberg Medical Beverly

BEVERLY, MA – June 2021. Dr. Sherry Gray, Vice President and General Manager at Freudenberg Medical’s Silicone Business Unit in Beverly, Massachusetts, has announced her retirement after 34 years with the Freudenberg Group. Dr. Gray has had an impressive career spanning multiple industries from automotive and aerospace to consumer goods...
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Risen Energy achieves French carbon footprint certification

Risen Energy has announced that it has been granted French carbon footprint certification for its products, a significant step in the company’s globalization strategy. Carbon footprint certification is extremely important for entry into the French market and has always been known for its strict requirements, with only a handful of Chinese PV manufacturers having been successful in securing it. DEKRA, the international third-party testing agency is currently co-operating with the Chinese Quality Certification Center (CQC) to launch joint certification of PV components and being awarded certification from both organizations is clearly an important milestone in Risen being in a position to realize its ambitions in France.
EconomyArchDaily

No More Waste: 10 Ways to Incorporate the Circular Economy into an Architectural Project

A circular economy is an economic system aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of resources. Looking beyond the current take-make-waste extractive industrial model, a circular economy aims to redefine growth, focusing on positive society-wide benefits. It entails gradually decoupling economic activity from the consumption of finite resources and designing waste out of the system. Underpinned by a transition to renewable energy sources, the circular model builds economic, natural, and social capital.
Medical & Biotechclinicaltrialsarena.com

ISO Certificates Recertification

We are proud to announce that on 18th May 2021 NN Translations EOOD successfully performed its recertification audit on both ISO 9001 and ISO 17100. Below you will find the scope of certification we cover:. ISO 9001:2015: Translation and editing of materials in the medical and pharmaceutical sector, biotechnology and...
Environmentwastetodaymagazine.com

FCC Environmental Services MRFs receive glass certification

The Glass Recycling Coalition (GRC), Ann Arbor, Michigan, has announced FCC Environmental Services has received gold-level certification for two material recovery facilities (MRFs) based in Dallas and Houston. According to GRC, FCC Environmental Services is the first to receive gold designation for MRFs without integrated glass beneficiation in the state of Texas and the eighth and ninth MRFs to receive this certification in the country.
Industrychemengonline.com

MAN Energy Solutions and thyssenkrupp to work on autonomous operation of turbomachinery

MAN Energy Solutions SE (Augsburg, Germany) and the thyssenkrupp business unit Uhde (Dortmund, Germany) are looking to drive forward the development, testing and marketing of autonomous turbomachinery systems operation for the nitric acid production industry and have signed a cooperation agreement to this effect. The two major German companies will use artificial intelligence (AI) to aid decision-making in nitric-acid plant operation. It will involve taking real-time account of data, such as product price, yield, efficiency, emissions, energy costs, process stability, and forecast maintenance requirements.
IndustryWFMZ-TV Online

Air Products to build net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Canada

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Air Products plans to build a new facility in Canada. The multi-billion dollar plan will build a new net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton, Alberta, the company announced Wednesday. Air Products began work in 2018 on the core of the project, which will begin with...
IndustryMySanAntonio

BSLBATT Conquers The Global Energy Storage Market with Innovative Battery Storage Systems "Made in China"

HUIZHOU, China (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Battery storage systems are a central pillar of the energy transition. With the advance of the energy transition in connection with the global megatrends of renewable energies and electromobility, the global need for energy storage is growing. Lithium-ion battery storage solutions are a central pillar of the energy transition and guarantee security of supply from renewable energy sources.
Industryenergycentral.com

Vestas wins 32 MW order in Japan

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. NC Gov. Cooper sets ambitious targets, the state's first, for offshore wind development. Poet acquires major biofuel business, expands production capacity by 40%. Why southern Africa's interior is an ideal place to generate solar energy. Solar farm proposal put on hold as county...
Hingham, MAinformedinfrastructure.com

Russelectric to Exhibit at Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Annual Conference

Hingham, MA – Russelectric, A Siemens Business, announces that it will be exhibiting at the Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference, to be held June 9-10, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. Solar and Energy Storage Northeast is the largest learning forum in the Northeast for the solar and energy storage industries regarding trends and legislation impacting grid resilience and reliability in the region. Russelectric will showcase its Advanced Microgrid Controls Solution at booth 513.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market 2020 – NOK, Federal-Mogul, Freudenberg, Dana, SKF

The Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market reached xx USD million in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The business intelligence study of the Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (million/billion USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.