Freudenberg Receives LEED Certification in Taiwan
Freudenberg has received the internationally recognized LEED certification for its resource-efficient, sustainable construction measures at the Tayuan Tao-Yuan site in Taiwan. LEED is the acronym for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, and certification recognizes the environmentally-responsible construction of buildings. The company seized the opportunity offered by the installation of a new production line to redesign the construction of the production hall and adjoining warehouse.www.nonwovens-industry.com