Scott Collins has found life beyond “The Walking Dead.”. The former ad-sales chief at AMC Networks, who gained traction by finding interesting ways of tying prominent marketers to some of the company’s flagship series, has joined Blockgraph, the ad-tech company that is jointly owned by by Charter Communications, Comcast, and ViacomCBS. Collins has been named executive vice president, client partnerships and sales strategy, and will be charged with overseeing the long-term sales strategy of the Blockgraph platform, all while growing and managing client and agency partnerships. He will report to Aleck Schleider, Blockgraph’s chief revenue officer.