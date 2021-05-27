Major utilities’ spending on the electric distribution system continues to increase
Annual spending on electricity distribution systems by major U.S. utilities continues to increase. Utilities spent $57.4 billion on electric distribution in 2019, 6% more than the previous year and 64% more than they spent in 2000 after adjusting for inflation. More than half of utility distribution spending in 2019 went toward capital investment ($31.4 billion) as utilities worked to replace, modernize, and expand existing infrastructure. Another $14.6 billion paid for operations and maintenance (O&M), and $11.5 billion went to customer expenses, which include advertising, billing, and customer service.ajot.com