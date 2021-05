My husband has been very successfully making the Multigrain Bread Extraodinaire from BBA for a while now. However, the last several loaves have not come out well. They are gummy and sticky. We follow the recipe as written but only use 113g of the 170g water listed (Reinhart suggests starting with 113g and adding more if needed). The dough feels a little sticky when coming together but nothing that would cause concern and when kneading is finished, it's tacky but not sticky.