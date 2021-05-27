newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Yellen says Biden budget to push U.S. debt higher, not inflation

By MarketScreener
marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that President Joe Biden's fiscal 2022 budget plan will push U.S. debt above the size of the U.S. economy, but will not contribute to inflationary pressures, which she views as temporary. Yellen told a U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee...

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#U S Debt#U S Economy#Public Debt#U S Debt#Budget Spending#Government Spending#Reuters#The White House#American#Inflation Data#U S Treasury#U S Revenues#President Joe Biden#Long Term Treasury Yields#Inflationary Pressures#Increased Spending#Faster Growth#Republican Lawmakers#Irs Increase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
IRS
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Rises With Biden's First Budget In Focus

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Friday after reports said U.S. President Joe Biden will seek $6trillion in federal spending plans for 2022. Biden is expected to unveil his first full budget later in the day. Investors also wait for an update on the personal-consumption expenditures price index, the Federal...
Presidential ElectionBloomberg

Summers Says Biden Budget Risks Oveheating U.S. Economy

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said President Joe Biden’s budget is built on outdated economic forecasts and risks overheating the U.S. economy. While Summers said Biden is right to be trying to fix infrastructure and reduce inequality, he is worried by the likelihood of large budget deficits. “Just because you...
BusinessBloomberg

Biden’s 6 Trillion, Yellen’s Inflation View, First Out: Eco Day

Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:. President Joe Biden is set to unveil a budget that would increase federal spending to $6 trillion in the coming fiscal year. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said above-normal inflation is likely...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb on Biden's proposed budget

* U.S. 7-year auction shows strong outcome * U.S. jobless claims fall more than expected * U.S. Q1 GDP growth rate rises * NY Fed's reverse repo hits record volume of $485.3 bln (Adds U.S. 7-year note auction results, analyst comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, bolstered by a New York Times report saying President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6-trillion budget for 2022, the largest spending since the second world war, fueling supply concerns. Yields, though, came off a little bit after another strong auction of U.S. 7-year notes. Treasury also auctioned 2-year and 5-year notes on Tuesday and Wednesday, yielding robust results as well. The 7-year note picked up a yield of 1.285%, compared with a when-issued or expected rate of 1.294% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to receive a lower yield for the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, another gauge of demand, was 2.41, higher than the 2.26 average analysts said. Analysts said the 7-year note benefited from a sell-off in Treasuries that set it up nicely for the auction. "The initial selloff in Treasuries was attributed to this morning's budget headlines and the increase in rates left a solid intraday concession for 7s," said Ben Jeffery, rates strategist at BMO in a note after the auction. Investors typically sell Treasuries ahead of a note or bond sale to push yields higher so they can buy them at a lower price in a move called supply concession. The sell-off ahead of the auction accelerated after news of the proposed Biden's budget for next year. The budget figure suggested that the U.S. government will be running deficits of more than $1.3 trillion through the next decade, according to the report. The report weighed on Treasury prices because it means the government would have to flood the market with more debt to finance the budget. "The supply fear is an easier thing to quickly price in," said Steve Feiss, managing director, fixed income, at broker-dealer Etico Partners. Thursday's data on U.S. jobless claims and first-quarter gross domestic product growth also helped lift Treasury yields. Both reports showed the U.S. economy was on a stable path to recovery from the pandemic. Initial jobless claims dropped more than expected last week to a seasonally adjusted 406,000 for the week ended May 22, compared to 444,000 the prior week. That was the lowest since mid-March 2020. A separate report confirmed U.S. economic growth advanced in the first quarter at a 6.4% annualized rate, the government's second estimate for the period, unrevised from the estimate reported last month and followed a 4.3% growth rate in the fourth quarter. In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.607% from 1.574% late on Wednesday. U.S. 30-year yields were also up 2.288% from Wednesday's 2.26%. Post-auction, U.S. 7-year yields were up at 1.259% , compared with 1.23% on Wednesday. In the repurchase market, the Federal Reserve's reverse repo facility attracted record volume of $485.3 on Thursday. Bigger banks and other financial institutions have increasingly turned to the Fed for reverse repos to park excess cash. May 27 Thursday 2:02PM New York / 1802 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.01 0.0101 0.000 Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 0.000 Two-year note 99-245/256 0.1466 0.000 Three-year note 99-212/256 0.3083 0.005 Five-year note 99-174/256 0.8155 0.018 Seven-year note 99-240/256 1.2594 0.029 10-year note 100-36/256 1.6096 0.036 20-year bond 100-200/256 2.2014 0.031 30-year bond 101-216/256 2.2896 0.030 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Nick Zieminski)
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House, Treasury watching inflation closely, Yellen says

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday she believes recent rise in inflation will prove temporary and that there is still slack in the economy, but that the White House, Congress, and Treasury are watching it close and have the tools to address it if needed.
Presidential ElectionFortune

Biden is preparing to unveil a $6 trillion budget

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. President Joe Biden is set to unveil a budget that would increase federal spending to $6 trillion in the coming fiscal year, with annual deficits of more than $1.3 trillion over the next decade, according to documents cited by the New York Times.
POTUSAOL Corp

Biden to push $6 trillion U.S. budget for next fiscal year - NYT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will seek $6 trillion in U.S. federal spending for the 2022 fiscal year, rising to $8.2 trillion by 2031, the New York Times reported on Thursday, a day before the White House is expected to unveil its budget proposal. Citing documents it had obtained,...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden’s $6T budget will radically reshape and bankrupt America

President Joe Biden’s first, eye-popping $6 trillion budget proposal for 2022 makes it official: He means to permanently enlarge the federal government and to lock in eternal Democratic control of Washington. His “vision” has Uncle Sam spending as much as at the height of World War II — forever. Indeed,...
Income TaxUS News and World Report

Yellen Tells Business Higher Taxes are Needed

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday told America's business leaders they need to pay more in corporate taxes to fund President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. Yellen told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Global Forum on Economic Recovery that the country's corporate income tax needs to be raised to...
Presidential Electionbloombergtax.com

Biden, Yellen Inject New Life Into Global Tax Talks (Podcast)

The Biden administration has given a boost to a years-long effort toward global agreement on digital tax rules as negotiators work to strike a deal in the coming months. Since she took office, Janet Yellen’s Treasury Department has started to reshape the conversation on both elements of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s two-part plan for a global tax overhaul. Treasury’s proposal to simplify the OECD’s “Pillar One”—which would move more tax revenue to countries where companies have users or consumers, instead of their headquarters—has helped move the talks past a stalemate. And a Biden administration proposal to hike the U.S.’s own global minimum rate to 21% has shaken up negotiations at the OECD over the minimum corporate tax rate, known as “Pillar Two.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Yellen says U.S. debt ceiling could pinch in summer

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday the nation could exhaust its ability to borrow this summer even if Treasury takes “extraordinary actions” to buy more time when the nation’s debt ceiling comes back into effect at the end of July. Yellen told reporters...