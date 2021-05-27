Cancel
Travel

Americans stampede back to air travel, wiping out bargain fares

By Justin Bachman, Mary Schlangenstein
ajot.com
 13 days ago

The days of bargain basement airfares are ending as the U.S. vaccine supply unleashes a wave of pent-up travel demand. A rebound in trips to visit friends and family coupled with flight schedules that remain below 2019 levels means more flyers chasing fewer seats. That’s pushing up trip costs for the peak summer season as carriers reboot revenue management tools—which raise fares in line with stronger seat demand—after a year in which planes often flew with rows of empty seats.

ajot.com
State
Texas State
