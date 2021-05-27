Azul S A : Announces New ESG Commitments with Release of 2020 Sustainability Report (Form 6-K)
Azul Announces New ESG Commitments with Release of 2020 Sustainability Report. São Paulo, May 27, 2021 - Azul S.A., 'Azul', (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and departures, announces today its commitment to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2045 with the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report. Azul also became the first airline in Brazil to join the United Nations Global Compact (UN).www.marketscreener.com