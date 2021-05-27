The Boeing Company will pay at least $17 million in penalties and undertake multiple corrective actions with its production under a settlement agreementwith the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Cancel
Chicago, IL

Cover picture for the articleThe Boeing Company will pay at least $17 million in penalties and undertake multiple corrective actions with its production under a settlement agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA found that the Chicago-based manufacturer installed equipment on 759 Boeing 737 MAX and NG aircraft containing sensors that were...

