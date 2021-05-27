newsbreak-logo
USD/JPY higher despite continued weaker than expected US data

By Joe Perry
cityindex.co.uk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the month of April, US economic data from NFP and PMIs to Retail Sales and Housing data were all weaker than expected. In addition, inflation and inflation expectations have been higher than expected. Today’s economic data extended that trend. Durable Goods Orders were -1.3% vs an expectation of 0.7%. Pending Home Sales for April were -4.4% vs an expectation of 0.8%! (Even the second look at Q1 GDP was revised lower to 6.4% from 6.5%). However, help may be in the way in terms of May data. The US Markit PMI flash data released last week were all better than expected. In addition, with the May NFP data release on June 4th, April’s awful 266,000 must be revised up, right? (Expectations for the May NFP are currently 610,000.)

www.cityindex.co.uk
#Usd#Jpy#Gdp#Interest Rates#Weaker Sales#Economic Indicators#Economic Data#Usd Jpy#Nfp#Retail Sales And Housing#4 4#Tradingview#Rsi#City Index Price#Housing Data#Inflation Expectations#Q1 Gdp#Overbought Territory#Trend#Month End Buying
