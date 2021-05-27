Cancel
ShipBob partners with Walmart to enable 100% 2-day shipping coverage for ecommerce brands

ajot.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShipBob, the leading global cloud-based logistics platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced its official partnership with Walmart and is listed as a shipping and fulfillment solution for Walmart’s marketplace sellers. As a new 3PL participating in the Walmart’s TwoDay delivery program, ShipBob integrates with Walmart Marketplace to display Free 2-day delivery badging and fulfill 2-day orders for approved Walmart Marketplace sellers. ShipBob also continues to support fulfillment for Walmart Marketplace orders outside of the TwoDay delivery program.

Retailfinextra.com

Navigating cross-border ecommerce: what brands need to know

More of us than ever – 2.1 billion globally, in fact -- are turning to ecommerce in a bid to get our shopping fix. Prior to 2020, the number of consumers choosing to shop online was already increasing; now, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the knock-on effects of changing consumer behavior, this rise is breaking every record ever set for ecommerce growth.
Grocery & SupermaketAmerican Banker

Walmart partners with PayNearMe to support cash bill pay in stores

Walmart is adding to its ever-growing arsenal of financial services by providing a way for customers to use cash for digital payments to utility companies and other billers. The service is being offered through PayNearMe, a company that enables cash-reliant consumers to make bill payments at convenience stores and other locations.
Electronicsthestreamable.com

Walmart Enters Streaming Hardware Market with Affordable ‘Onn’ Branded Devices

After months of not-so-secret item filings, leaks, and consumer speculation, big-box retailer Walmart has finally officially entered the streaming device market with a pair of aggressively affordable Android TV-powered streaming gadgets under the company’s “Onn” brand. Walmart has previously used the branding for its range of consumer electronics, from TVs to speakers and more.
Internetproformacolorpress.com

How eCommerce Brands Can Double Their Conversion Rate Without Creating a New Site

You want to see your conversion rates leap up. You ambitious and want to double them, if not triple or quadruple them. You’ve probably looked at dozens of blog posts that promise to increase your conversion rates in *insert dramatically short timespan here*. The thing is, a lot of the tips you’ve found would take you several days or even weeks to implement, let alone start seeing results.
Walmartprogressivegrocer.com

Walmart to Close for Thanksgiving Day

Walmart Inc. is giving its customers ample time to plan accordingly for last-minute Thanksgiving Day items, as the major retailer has revealed that its U.S. stores will close on the holiday, which this year falls on Nov. 25. The announcement was made by Elizabeth Brown, a people lead from Store...
RetailPosted by
SlashGear

Walmart and Target are planning their own Prime Day alternatives

Amazon plans to hold its Prime Day 2021 over a 48-hour period starting June 21 at midnight Pacific Time. Competitors Walmart and Target are gearing up to compete with the online retailer with their own sales, both of which will take place on the same dates as Prime Day. Target is calling its June sale ‘Deal Days,’ while Walmart is referring to its own Prime Day alternative as ‘Deals for Days.’
RetailPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Best Day to Shop at Walmart This Month

Thanks to pandemic stimulus checks, you may find yourself with a little extra cushion in your savings account these days. Yet an unstable economy and fears over job security mean you're probably looking to spend those dollars wisely. This month, you'll be able to score great deals on everything from home goods to electronics at Walmart via their Deals for Days promotion—but you'll have to wait until this day to unlock the savings. Read on to mark your calendar for an event that promises to bring top-dollar items down to rock bottom prices.
Retailmartechseries.com

Bold Commerce Partners With commercetools to Enable Commerce Anywhere

Bold Commerce, the ecommerce technology company that powers checkout, subscriptions, and pricing experiences for leading retailers and DTC brands, announces its partnership with commercetools. commercetools is recognized by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC as a leader in digital and headless commerce. The company chose Bold Commerce as its first subscription solutions partner. As part of the Bold Checkout Experience Suite, Bold Subscriptions offers brands the ability to launch creative subscription models, seamlessly integrated into custom checkout experiences, and served to any digital channel where brands interact with shoppers.
Healthnewhope.com

Why this Black-owned wellness brand is opting for Amazon over Walmart

When Jason Pratt co-founded JoySpring, a non-GMO natural wellness brand, with his wife Tara, they were elated to offer customers cleaner, allergen-friendly supplements. The Pratt family had already been through a lot. Tara, a college athlete, had survived thyroid cancer. “My wife was 23 years old, had played college basketball...
Retailchainstoreage.com

Walmart to take on Amazon with ‘Deals for Days’ promotion

The question was never if, but when, Walmart would announce its own June sales extravaganza in the wake of Amazon and Target’s scheduled events. In a brief email, a Walmart spokesperson confirmed that the discount giant will hold its upcoming “Deals for Days” savings event June 20 – 23. During the promotion, customers will find what Walmart calls “Black Friday-like” savings on top items from Walmart and its third-party Marketplace sellers in categories including electronics, home, toys, beauty, fashion and more.
Retailglobalnewsbreaking.com

Gap and Walmart Partner to Introduce Gap Home

Walmart has teamed up with Gap to create an exclusive home goods brand. The brand will be called “Gap Home” and will appear on Walmart.com on June 24, Gap and Walmart Thursday announced. Gap is the first fashion retailer to partner with Walmart in the home space, delivering a multi-year...
FestivalPosted by
FanSided

Memorial Day 2021: Is Walmart open?

Will Walmart be open on Memorial Day 2021? If so, what hours is the superstore open?. Memorial Day is a federal holiday, but many businesses choose to stay open. If you forgot something you need for your Memorial Day activities, Walmart has you covered. Walmart generally carries just about every...
Retailmorningbrew.com

Gap, Walmart partner on exclusive home decor brand

Home is where the collabs are. The latest retailers to cozy up: Gap and Walmart, who are launching Gap Home. The exclusive brand will debut on Walmart.com in June. Strange bedfellows? Not so, Sucharita Kodali, Forrester principal analyst, told Retail Brew. For Walmart, it’s an opportunity to bring a recognizable...
RetailFast Company

Gap-branded sheets and pillows are coming soon to Walmart

Gap, the ailing fashion label, wants to make a comeback. It’s planning to collaborate with other major brands, including everything from Kanye West’s luxury fashion house Yeezy to, well, one of the biggest retailers of all, Walmart. This week, Gap announced that it’s collaborating with Walmart to create GapHome, a...
RetailPosted by
The Associated Press

Gap and Walmart Partner to Introduce Gap Home The First-Ever Home Collection from Gap, the Leading Casual Lifestyle Brand

SAN FRANCISCO & BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 27, 2021-- Gap and Walmart today announced a strategic partnership to introduce Gap Home, a new brand of home essentials available exclusively at Walmart. With this launch, two of the world’s most iconic brands have come together to bring Walmart’s scale and Gap’s brand heritage to life through signature style in a new product category for the first time – encouraging customers to shop for quality designs and timeless home essentials for their everyday lives.
RetailBenzinga

ShipBob Adds Free 2-Day Shipping For Walmart Marketplace Sellers

ShipBob is now an official shipping and fulfillment partner on the Walmart (NYSE: WMT) Marketplace, giving small and medium-sized businesses new options for fulfilling their e-commerce orders within two days. The cloud-based logistics platform is now able to fulfill orders for Marketplace sellers with free two-day shipping. ShipBob will continue...
RetailFOXBusiness

Walmart, Gap will debut Gap-branded home collection

Two major brands --Walmart Inc. and Gap Inc. – are linking up to create a home goods collection. The companies announced plans Thursday to debut Gap Home, a Gap-branded home essentials collection that will be sold exclusively at Walmart. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. WMT WALMART, INC. 142.69 +0.45...
Bentonville, ARcbs4indy.com

‘Gap Home’ brand announced as result of Gap, Walmart partnership

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (NEXSTAR) — Gap and Walmart announced on Thursday a new partnership to introduce Gap Home, a brand of home products that will be sold at Walmart. The brand will launch on June 24 at Walmart.com and will include more than 400 home décor items that will include comforter sets, pillows and more.