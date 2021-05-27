ShipBob partners with Walmart to enable 100% 2-day shipping coverage for ecommerce brands
ShipBob, the leading global cloud-based logistics platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced its official partnership with Walmart and is listed as a shipping and fulfillment solution for Walmart’s marketplace sellers. As a new 3PL participating in the Walmart’s TwoDay delivery program, ShipBob integrates with Walmart Marketplace to display Free 2-day delivery badging and fulfill 2-day orders for approved Walmart Marketplace sellers. ShipBob also continues to support fulfillment for Walmart Marketplace orders outside of the TwoDay delivery program.ajot.com