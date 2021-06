Leaf Home Solutions, a North American direct-to-consumer provider of home solutions, announced its acquisition of Northwest Ohio’s Quillen Brothers Inc. It is the fifth direct-to-consumer business Leaf Home Solutions acquired last year under its Leaf Home Enhancements subsidiary. Quillen Brothers Inc. is a veteran-owned window and door replacement company based in Bryan, Ohio, serving homeowners throughout Northwest Ohio, Northeast Indiana and across southern Michigan. The company is owned and operated by Bob Quillen and his two sons. According to the announcement, they pride themselves in going above and beyond to provide customers with exceptional service and quality products for more than 20 years.