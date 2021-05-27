Cancel
Lancaster, CA

City Hall Closed For Memorial Day

Posted by 
Lancaster, California
Lancaster, California
 11 days ago
Lancaster, CA. May 27, 2021– City of Lancaster offices, as well as the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds (Kaiser Permanente and High Desert Medical Group), will be closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.

City offices and the vaccination site will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, June 1. In the meantime, we encourage residents to continue utilizing the services offered online atwww.cityoflancasterca.org. Residents may also schedule a future COVID-19 vaccination appointment atwww.cityoflancasterca.org/vaccine.

Lancaster City Hall has been open and taking the appropriate safety precautions. Measures being taken to protect the health of the community include the mandatory use of masks, social distancing, modified access to the building, and frequent cleaning and disinfecting according to the CDC’s guidelines.

City Hall’s regular business hours are from 8 AM to 6 PM, Monday through Thursday; and Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM. The City Maintenance Yard normal hours of operation are 7 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Thursday; and Friday 7 AM to 4 PM.

Lancaster, California

Lancaster, California

ABOUT

Lancaster /ˈlæŋ.kæstər/ is a charter city in northern Los Angeles County, in the Antelope Valley of the western Mojave Desert in Southern California. As of the 2010 census it had a population of 156,633,

