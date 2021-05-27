City Hall Closed For Memorial Day

Lancaster, CA. May 27, 2021– City of Lancaster offices, as well as the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds (Kaiser Permanente and High Desert Medical Group), will be closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.

City offices and the vaccination site will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, June 1. In the meantime, we encourage residents to continue utilizing the services offered online atwww.cityoflancasterca.org. Residents may also schedule a future COVID-19 vaccination appointment atwww.cityoflancasterca.org/vaccine.

Lancaster City Hall has been open and taking the appropriate safety precautions. Measures being taken to protect the health of the community include the mandatory use of masks, social distancing, modified access to the building, and frequent cleaning and disinfecting according to the CDC’s guidelines.

City Hall’s regular business hours are from 8 AM to 6 PM, Monday through Thursday; and Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM. The City Maintenance Yard normal hours of operation are 7 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Thursday; and Friday 7 AM to 4 PM.

