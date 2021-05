Paytm, India’s top digital payments company is contemplating an initial public offering (IPO) in India later this year to generate nearly $3 billion (about Rs 21,800 crore). It is said that the board meeting is on Friday, where the proposal of the offering will be considered. Paytm is currently in India the largest and most valued startup company which is worth $16 Billion. Alibaba and Soft-Bank are supporting Paytm and the company is aiming at a valuation growth of $25-$30 Billion as per the reports.