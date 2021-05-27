Reuters examines how Uniqlo shifting gears during global pandemic
Reuters examined how Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo was shifting gears to focus on post-pandemic consumer spending, reviving a popular tie-up with German minimalist designer Jil Sander for its latest collection. Baggy pants and oversized t-shirts helped Uniqlo from the steep coronavirus-led fall in sales that hit rival fashion chains such as H&M and Zara. The latest shift upmarket will give Uniqlo a new sales avenue but is not without risk, coming at a time when Japan, the chain’s biggest single market, is stuck in recession with consumers worried about a prolonged pandemic.topfeatured.com