Reuters examines how Uniqlo shifting gears during global pandemic

Continues To Deliver High-End Turnstile Solutions Nationwide. Aeroturn continues to lead the way in perimeter protection solutions even through a global pandemic. With a true customer first philosophy that is entrenched in everything they do; the chaotic COVID-19 pandemic could not slow them down. The CT-based turnstile manufacturer makes things happen under the most challenging circumstances. The pandemic could not stop Aeroturn from manufacturing and deploying its quality turnstiles in high-profile and ivy league schools nationwide. It’s no wonder that for almost two decades the company has produced the world’s only zero-maintenance turnstile product in Connecticut, that is 100% manufactured in the USA. Over the years, Aeroturn has been on a steady growth path and came through a worldwide pandemic shining brightly. “We are extremely proud that we have been able to meet and exceed COVID-19 guidelines to help our customers; and even ended 2020 on a high note with the highest year over year sales in the history of the company,” states Michael Stoll, VP of Technical Sales & Marketing at Aeroturn.