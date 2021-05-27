Positive first-quarter throughput trend in Port of Hamburg
The Port of Hamburg’s seaborne cargo throughput in the first quarter exceeded expectations. The upward trend here was powered by a steep increase in March, especially. Seaborne cargo handling in the first quarter advanced by 0.4 percent, and therefore better than in the same quarter of the previous year. Container handling was 1.8 percent up on the same period of 2020. After a modest start in the first two months, March brought a strong boost. Throughput of bulk cargoes was ahead by 2.7 percent.ajot.com