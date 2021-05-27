Positive first-quarter throughput trend in Port of Hamburg

During the weekend, the 15 000 TEU Brussels Express sailed into its home port of Hamburg for the first time. It is the first large container ship in the world to have been converted to gas propulsion. In September 2020, when it was still named the Sajir, the ship went into the Huarun Dadong Dockyard in Shanghai, China. There, all the preparations had already been made to have a floating crane hoist the 1300 t LNG tank into the belly of the ship as well as to carry out other work related to the conversion.