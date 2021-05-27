Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Positive first-quarter throughput trend in Port of Hamburg

ajot.com
 13 days ago

The Port of Hamburg’s seaborne cargo throughput in the first quarter exceeded expectations. The upward trend here was powered by a steep increase in March, especially. Seaborne cargo handling in the first quarter advanced by 0.4 percent, and therefore better than in the same quarter of the previous year. Container handling was 1.8 percent up on the same period of 2020. After a modest start in the first two months, March brought a strong boost. Throughput of bulk cargoes was ahead by 2.7 percent.

ajot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Container Port#Increased Demand#Cargo Traffic#Outlook#Growth Companies#Oil Demand#Teu#Port Of Hamburg Marketing#Import#European#Scandinavian#Executive Board#Cma#Lng#Wedel#Port Of Hamburg Railway#Hamburg Port Authority#General Cargo Throughput#Bulk Cargo Throughput#Transhipment Throughput
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Sweden
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
Boats & Watercraftslngindustry.com

Large container ship converted to LNG arrives at Port of Hamburg

During the weekend, the 15 000 TEU Brussels Express sailed into its home port of Hamburg for the first time. It is the first large container ship in the world to have been converted to gas propulsion. In September 2020, when it was still named the Sajir, the ship went into the Huarun Dadong Dockyard in Shanghai, China. There, all the preparations had already been made to have a floating crane hoist the 1300 t LNG tank into the belly of the ship as well as to carry out other work related to the conversion.
Industryatlantanews.net

Cargo Market is in huge demand | DHL Global Forwarding, Mediterranean Shipping, Nippon Express, Deutsche Bahn

The latest launched report on Global Cargo Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Cargo. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG, Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., Hapag-Lloyd AG, Panalpina World Transport, China COSCO Holdings Company Limited, Nippon Express, DHL Global Forwarding, Deutsche Bahn AG, A.P. Moller-Maersk Group & CMA-CGM SA.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Cosco in talks with HHLA over investment in Hamburg terminal CTT

Hamburg terminal operator HHLA has confirmed it has begun talks with Chinese counterpart Cosco Shipping Ports over the sale of a minority stake in its Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT) operation. If the negotiations are successful, it would represent the first time a non-German operator has bought into the country’s main...
Industrygcaptain.com

Hapag-Lloyd Converts First ‘Large’ Containership to LNG Fuel

German shipping group Hapag-Lloyd has announced the successful conversion of the 15,000 TEU-capacity Brussels Express to run on liquefied natural gas. In completing the conversion, the ship becomes the first “large” containership to make the switch to LNG propulsion, the company says. The vessel, originally built in 2014 and previously...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Beef Demand Firm in First-Quarter 2018

Weekly average prices for fed steers in the 5-area marketing region fell from a mid-February price of $129.93 per hundredweight (cwt) to $120.96/cwt to close out the first quarter. During this time, beef demand appears to have remained firm based on both higher to-date beef production and higher year-over-year wholesale prices. Strong wholesale prices and lower fed steer prices have supported packer margins at a time when they should be seasonally declining. With the pending increase in fed cattle slaughter, steer prices are expected to trend even lower in the second quarter to $114.00-$118.00/cwt. The price forecast for fed steers was also lowered to $106.00-$114.00/cwt in the third quarter and to $108.00-$118.00/cwt in the fourth quarter.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

MoneyLion Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyLion Inc. ("MoneyLion"), an award-winning data-driven, digital financial platform, today announced preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. First Quarter 2021 Highlights*:. Net revenue increased 98%, reaching $33.2 million, compared to $16.8 million in Q1 2020, while adjusted revenue1...
Financial Reportsfreshfruitportal.com

Hortifrut doubles EBITDA in first quarter

Hortifrut has reported its financial results for the first quarter, generating an EBITDA of US$51.7 million, increasing by over 106 percent year-on-year. The profit, attributable to the owners of the parent company, reached $17.8 million, an increase of $16.4 million compared to the profit of $1.4 million registered year-on-year. The...
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Gabriel Resources Ltd. 2021 First Quarter Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU) ('Gabriel' or the 'Company') announces the publication of its First Quarter Financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis Report for the period ended March 31, 2021. Summary. Gabriel remains focused on the progression of its arbitration case...
Industryspglobal.com

Container shipping grapples with China ports operational delays

Many container shipping companies have been forced to draw contingency plans to mitigate supply chain disruptions stemming from operational delays in China as new COVID-19 related cases emerge in Shenzhen and Guangzhou. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. While Shenzhen has ports like Yantian...
Industrytheloadstar.com

HMM to double extra transpacific loaders to manage peak demand

HMM, South Korea’s flagship liner operator, will double its extra loader transpacific services from next month, at the government’s behest, in anticipation of soaring demand in the peak season. Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF) officials said that, after consultion, HMM would offer four transpacific extra loader services every month...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Inside container shipping’s COVID-era money-printing machine

It’s a seemingly basic shipping formula: Liners operate a fleet of container vessels, whether owned or chartered, with total capacity measured in twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). The more TEUs of cargo that liners can load per TEU of fleet capacity, the higher their revenues. Here’s where it gets more complicated:...
Ohio Statepv-magazine-usa.com

First Solar to add 3.3 GW of capacity in a new $680 million Ohio factory

First Solar said it will invest $680 million to expand its domestic U.S. photovoltaic solar manufacturing capacity by 3.3 GW annually, representing an implied capital expenditure of around $0.20 per watt. The company said it intends to fund construction of its third U.S. manufacturing facility in Ohio with existing cash...
Industryspglobal.com

Asia residual fuel: Key market indicators June 7-11

Bunker suppliers in Singapore were optimistic that China's recently announced COVID-19 regulations on ships could see more calls at the city state in the week started June 6, even as the spread between Singapore and Zhoushan delivered 0.5%S marine fuel prices stayed volatile. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Global Ports swings to quarterly loss on cruise shutdown

Global Ports Holding PLC - London-based cruise port operator - Like-for-like revenue rises 9.4% to USD13.9 million in three months ended March 31, from USD12.7 million year-on-year. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation show a loss of USD2.6 million, swung from a profit of USD4.0 million. Cruise passenger numbers are down 99% year-on-year, due to the pandemic.
Industrythedallasnews.net

LPG Tanker Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | EXMAR, Dorian,Pertamina

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of LPG Tanker Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "LPG Tanker Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global LPG Tanker market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the LPG Tanker Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SoftwareBusiness Insider

Venzee Technologies Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Venzee strongly positioned to achieve annual sales and revenue objectives with 675 Mesh Connectors™ sold and over 5,000 active sales opportunities in the pipeline. CHICAGO, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee" or the "Company"), a "smart tech" Software as a Service (SaaS) platform used by Consumer Brands to move critical, consumer-facing product information to any global retailer, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") can be viewed at https://investors.venzee.com/SEDAR-filings.
BusinessInternational Business Times

French Growth Rebound Fails To Materialise In First Quarter

A much-expected rebound of France's Covid-battered economy failed to materialise in the first quarter as key sectors remained sluggish after over a year of virus restrictions, official data showed Friday. Gross domestic product contracted by 0.1 percent in the first three months of the year, the Insee statistics agency said,...
RetailHouston Chronicle

Mobile Accessory Sales See Positive First Quarter After Challenging 2020, Reports NPD

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Following a challenging 2020, sales in the U.S. of mobile accessories including cases, screen protectors, and mobile power items saw a return to growth in the first quarter of 2021. Double-digit revenue losses in 2020 were replaced by double-digit gains in Q1 for mobile phone cases (+18%), while screen protector sales grew 9%, and mobile power accessories were up 38%, according to NPD’s Retail Tracking Service.