Regina hospitals move from Level 2 to Level 1 family visitation

Due to a decrease in COVID-19 outbreaks at Regina General Hospital and Pasqua Hospital, both hospitals will move from Level 2 family presence/visitation to Level 1, effective Sunday, May 30. This change does not apply to units experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, where heightened visitor restrictions apply. Level 1 Family Presence means all patients/residents can designate two essential family/support persons to provide in-person support. One designated person is to be with the patient at a time. Timing and frequency of family presence is to be determined in collaboration with the staff, patient and essential family/support person based on patient needs and considerations of the care team/service area. More than two people can be designated, and more than two people can be present at the same time, in the following circumstances: