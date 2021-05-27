Cleveland Man Arrested Following Drug Search In Toccoa
(Toccoa)- A search warrant for drugs at a residence near downtown Toccoa resulted in nine people, including a man from Cleveland, being arrested on felony charges. Toccoa Police Chief Jimmy Mize said early Wednesday, May 26 the Toccoa Police Department Narcotics Unit concluded a two-week investigation into drug activity at 201 West Doyle Street. Chief Mize says the Toccoa Police Narcotics squad, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, conducted the search after discovering that methamphetamine was being distributed from the residence. Approximately twenty-five officers took part in the operation.www.wrwh.com