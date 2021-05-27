Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Bailey Yost To Attend New Mexico State University

Timothy Harrison, a 2021 senior at Woodlawn High School, started to work at the Waffle Housse in Center Point about a month ago after finishing his course work. He asked if he could take a day off for his graduation, and they said, of course. His unit manager Cedric Hampton was surprised to see him show up for work that day instead of his graduation. Harrison didn’t have a cap and gown, an outfit, transportation, or graduation tickets. So the employees and customers at the Center Point Waffle House came together to get him everything he needed and got him to his graduation. On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Harrison took a tour of Lawson State Community College and got to have a meeting with the college president Dr. Cynthia Anthony. “What we saw in him was a hard-working young man who is dedicated to becoming the best he could be,” said Dr. Anthony. Harrison wants to own his own business. During the tour, they visited parts of the business and finance program at Lawson. Hampton, who has become a mentor, was on the tour with Harrison. “His determination made me see something different in him,” said Hampton. Woodlawn Principal Dr. Terrell E. Brown also accompanied Harrison on the tour. “Timothy is a very polite, hard working student at Woodlawn High School,” said Brown. Lawson State Community College is stepping up to help Harrison fulfill his dreams by offering him a scholarship. “I’m blessed, very very blessed. It's nothing but God that could do that,” said Harrison when asked how grateful he is to have people in his corner helping him become successful.