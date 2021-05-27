Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Bailey Yost To Attend New Mexico State University
Los Alamos High School graduating senior Bailey Yost will attend New Mexico State University to study Kinesiology: Performance Psychology. She is a member of the National Honor Society, a multiple-year recipient of the Academic All-District Award for athletics, and has served as a co-captain for both the Hilltopper Swim Team and the Hilltopper Girls’ Track & Field team. She has been a varsity track and field athlete since the 8th grade and is in the LAHS “All-Time Top Ten” for three events (100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, and high jump). Outside of school and sports, Bailey enjoys Young Life, backpacking, art and playing the piano. Her parents, Nathan and Amy Yost, and brothers, Cade and Seth Yost, are very proud of her. Courtesy photo.losalamosreporter.com