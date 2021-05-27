Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Bailey Yost To Attend New Mexico State University

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Alamos High School graduating senior Bailey Yost will attend New Mexico State University to study Kinesiology: Performance Psychology. She is a member of the National Honor Society, a multiple-year recipient of the Academic All-District Award for athletics, and has served as a co-captain for both the Hilltopper Swim Team and the Hilltopper Girls’ Track & Field team. She has been a varsity track and field athlete since the 8th grade and is in the LAHS “All-Time Top Ten” for three events (100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, and high jump). Outside of school and sports, Bailey enjoys Young Life, backpacking, art and playing the piano. Her parents, Nathan and Amy Yost, and brothers, Cade and Seth Yost, are very proud of her. Courtesy photo.

losalamosreporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Alamos High School#Track And Field#Mexico#The Hilltopper Swim Team#Lahs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
News Break
Track & Field
Related
San Angelo, TXStanly News & Press

New London student graduates from Angelo State University

Angelo State University conferred 888 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 884 graduates, including Everick Griffin of New London, during the 2021 spring commencement exercises on May 15 at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena in San Angelo, Texas. Griffin earned a Master of Science in Homeland Security.
High Schoollosalamosreporter.com

ACT Testing June 12 Moved To Los Alamos High School E-Wing

Students registered to take the ACT exam Saturday, June 12 at Los Alamos High School, should report no later than 7:45 a.m. to the TFA (E-Wing) building. Students are required to adhere to COVID-safe guidelines, including wearing a mask and maintaining physical distancing. For more information regarding the ACT exam,...
High Schoolheraldcourier.com

More than 100 seniors graduate at Virginia High School

With family and friends filling the stands behind them, more than 100 Virginia High School seniors received their diplomas during a graduation ceremony Friday night at Gene Malcolm Stadium. Local businessman Jim W. McGlothlin, chairman and CEO of The United Company, delivered the keynote address for the class of 2021.
Baker, MTfalloncountyextra.com

Dickinson State University graduates

Dickinson State University (DSU) celebrated the most recent class of graduates at the institution’s 101st spring commencement ceremony May 15, 2021. Graduates and their families were invited to participate in the ceremony which was held outdoors at the Biesiot Activities Center in Dickinson. Morgan Miller and Alivia Schulz both of...
Los Altos, CAEast Bay Times

Photos: PayPal Park hosts Los Altos High School Graduation

Donning their caps, gowns and masks, Los Altos High School’s 2021 graduating class sat socially distanced from each other in the sprawling bleachers at PayPal Park on Friday. The limited members of family and friends, four per graduate, did the same in pods on the opposite side of the major league soccer stadium.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Letter: Buffalo high school seniors deserve large graduations

As a longtime Buffalo Public School parent, I would like to express my extreme displeasure and concern with how callous and thoughtless the BPS procedures are regarding graduation for the high school Class of 2021. This class, as have all students in the BPS, has suffered for the last 15...
Collegesthecutoffnews.com

Lawson State Community College Steps Up To Help Woodlawn Senior Who Almost Didn’t Attend His Graduation

Timothy Harrison, a 2021 senior at Woodlawn High School, started to work at the Waffle Housse in Center Point about a month ago after finishing his course work. He asked if he could take a day off for his graduation, and they said, of course. His unit manager Cedric Hampton was surprised to see him show up for work that day instead of his graduation. Harrison didn’t have a cap and gown, an outfit, transportation, or graduation tickets. So the employees and customers at the Center Point Waffle House came together to get him everything he needed and got him to his graduation. On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Harrison took a tour of Lawson State Community College and got to have a meeting with the college president Dr. Cynthia Anthony. “What we saw in him was a hard-working young man who is dedicated to becoming the best he could be,” said Dr. Anthony. Harrison wants to own his own business. During the tour, they visited parts of the business and finance program at Lawson. Hampton, who has become a mentor, was on the tour with Harrison. “His determination made me see something different in him,” said Hampton. Woodlawn Principal Dr. Terrell E. Brown also accompanied Harrison on the tour. “Timothy is a very polite, hard working student at Woodlawn High School,” said Brown. Lawson State Community College is stepping up to help Harrison fulfill his dreams by offering him a scholarship. “I’m blessed, very very blessed. It's nothing but God that could do that,” said Harrison when asked how grateful he is to have people in his corner helping him become successful.
Crane, INwbiw.com

Crane Credit Union awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors

INDIANA – Crane Credit Union understands the importance of education and recognizes the rising costs of tuition. To help their members further their education, Crane awarded eleven, $1,200 scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Applicants were evaluated on an application, academic profile, and essay. Applicants had to be members of...
Ronan, MTChar-Koosta News

Ronan High School grad Sariel Sandoval to attend University of California-Berkeley

RONAN — Ronan High School graduate CSKT tribal member Sariel Sandoval was admitted to the Engineering School at University of California-Berkeley, but the school doesn’t provide scholarship/grant funds for out-of- state students which affects her ability to attend. On May 21 the determined student started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for her to enroll in the university this fall.
American Canyon, CANapa Valley Register

The 'real work' begins: American Canyon High School seniors graduate

With balloons waving, horns blaring and black gowns flapping in a welcome breeze, American Canyon High School seniors officially launched themselves into the next stage of their young lives. On Tuesday afternoon, several hundred 12th graders received their diplomas under sunny skies. ACHS senior Paul Tregoning said he was “very...
Dallas, TXPosted by
K12@Dallas

Roosevelt High School alumni surprise 20 graduating seniors

Roosevelt High School alumni surprised 20 graduating seniors on Saturday, June 12, with a car caravan delivering gifts. Alumni decorated their cars and traveled from house to house to celebrate these Roosevelt Class of 2021 students. This is the second year for their Mustang Caravan of Love. The celebrations will...
Columbus County, NCnrcolumbus.com

Free college for eligible 2021 high school graduates attending SCC

The Governor’s office recently announced the Longleaf Commitment Grant, a program for eligible 2021 North Carolina high school graduates who plan to attend Southeastern Community College starting in the Fall 2021 semester for up to two years. The grant will guarantee that students receive enough financial aid to cover tuition...