Valenciaport installs a pioneering system of solar panels that can be walked on

Solar panels installed on the ground, walkable by pedestrians and vehicles, an adaptable pavement to be placed on any plot of land, connected with photovoltaic modules and wiring to carry the energy to the grid. A pioneering project in a port area which has been presented today at the Port of Valencia and which places it at the forefront of innovation and sustainability in its Valenciaport 2030 strategy, zero emissions. In addition, this initiative opens the door to taking advantage of the large port spaces to generate solar energy and positions Valenciaport as a benchmark in SmartPorts.