Energy Industry

Valenciaport installs a pioneering system of solar panels that can be walked on

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolar panels installed on the ground, walkable by pedestrians and vehicles, an adaptable pavement to be placed on any plot of land, connected with photovoltaic modules and wiring to carry the energy to the grid. A pioneering project in a port area which has been presented today at the Port of Valencia and which places it at the forefront of innovation and sustainability in its Valenciaport 2030 strategy, zero emissions. In addition, this initiative opens the door to taking advantage of the large port spaces to generate solar energy and positions Valenciaport as a benchmark in SmartPorts.

#Solar Installations#Solar Panels#Solar Energy#Solar Modules#Photovoltaic Panels#Valenciaport 2030#Smartports#H2ports#Spanish#Solum#The Port Authority#Pav#Hydrogen Roadmap#Solar Roofs#Solar Paving#Port Machinery#Photovoltaic Modules#Electrical Energy#Energy Production#Hydrogen Fuel Cells
