Volga-Dnepr Group and Astral Aviation Limited unite their forces in the humanitarian sector with the ink of Memorandum of Understanding

United Airlines Inc. (United Airlines) has entered into an agreement with Boom Supersonic to buy its first supersonic commercial jet ‘Overture’. United Airlines is the first American airline company to go for commercial supersonic jet, which will be based on sustainable air-fuel and will be operational by 2029. Against this backdrop, the company witnessed more than 200% jump in influencer conversations in Twitter during the first week of June 2021 over the previous week, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.