Volga-Dnepr Group and Astral Aviation Limited unite their forces in the humanitarian sector with the ink of Memorandum of Understanding
Volga-Dnepr Group (the Group) and Astral Aviation Limited (Astral) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim to foster cooperation in the humanitarian sector. A new level of cooperation will strengthen the capabilities of both parties and will contribute to uninterrupted and stable supply chains of healthcare products, among them COVID-19 vaccines taking the first place.ajot.com