Cole Cestaro has been selected as the 2020-2021 Capital District Kiwanis Teenager of the Year. Cole is a senior at John Handley High School in Winchester, and, having earned a 4.4 GPA, is the class valedictorian. He spent last summer at Harvard University and participated in the Wharton Global Youth Program. He has been a Key Club member, served two years as lieutenant governor and ran, unsuccessfully, for International Key Club president.