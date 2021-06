Nigeria has the lowest propensity to fly among all countries. This is a paradox of some sorts, given that the geography, as well as demographic profile in Nigeria, favors air travel. The country has a working population of over 80 million, which, in addition to the fact that there are substantial inter-city distances, should favor the propensity to travel by air (PTF ). So let’s have a look at why Nigerians seem reluctant to fly.