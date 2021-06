(Creston) Authorities responded to two injury accidents in Union County over the weekend. The first accident occurred Saturday at approximately 10:45 p.m. A Deputy was following a vehicle heading westbound on Highway 34, just east of Afton, and witnessed a head-on collision. Deputies immediately got medics heading to the accident. According to the report, Billie Jo Davenport, of Afton, was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country van westbound and Joseph Fredrick, of Osceola, was driving a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix eastbound. Fredrick crossed the median and went into the westbound lane, hitting the van in the front. Both drivers were trapped inside the vehicle and were extricated by the fire department. There were three occupants in the van and one in the Grand Prix. All were transported by ambulance to GRMC to be checked out.