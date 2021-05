Instant Pot Earthquake Cake–a homemade chocolate bundt cake with coconut, pecans and cream cheese. When searching around the internet for “state” recipe ideas I came across a recipe called Oklahoma Earthquake Cake. Now this recipe isn’t specific to Oklahoma. The author of that particular version was from Oklahoma and that is what she decided to name it. But it got me intrigued about earthquake cake. After looking at several internet versions (ie here and and here), I realized they all use a boxed cake mix. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that but I decided I wanted to make a from scratch earthquake cake in my Instant Pot. The results were spot on! Chocolate cake with coconut pecans and a cream cheese “frosting” that makes itself.