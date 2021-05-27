Firefly’s Memorial Day Spirits

The world’s first Sweet Tea Vodka came to be thanks to a few coincidences, some serious perseverance, and a couple of hearts full of Southern hospitality. It all started with a visionary and a scientist. Jim Irvin and Scott Newitt met at a winery back in the early 2000s. Jim Irvin was making muscadine wine and Scott Newitt was a wine distributor, but after getting to know each other, they realized their true connection was not through wine, but through their desire to distill their own liquor. Jim, a Vanderbilt University chemistry and biology graduate, knew how to make the magic that filled each bottle, while Scott knew how to sell it. So back in the early 2000s, the two constructed their own still and found a spot just outside of Charleston to get the process started. They shared a Southern upbringing that involved memories of fireflies as children, so felt the magical bugs deserved to adorn the front of every bottle. And so, Firefly Spirits was born. By 2008, Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka was on the shelves and within the first nine months, was being sold in 40 states. The distillery has since moved to an expansive 25,000 square foot location just 15 minutes north of Charleston in beautiful Park Circle, which offers plenty of room for tastings, tours, concerts, and private events.